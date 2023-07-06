Newspaper icon
Super fund satisfaction still poor: Report

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 6 JUL 2023   12:50PM

While super funds' returns might have recovered, member satisfaction certainly hasn't. In fact, a new report shows it's fallen even further.

The latest CSBA FEAL Superannuation CX Benchmarking report found 25% of members who had recently engaged with their super fund are at a high risk of taking their retirement savings elsewhere. This is up from 23% last year.

At the highest risk are members under 55 years of age, members who have been in their fund for less than five years, and those in a default investment strategy.

The key reasons for switching cited were poor returns, high fees, lack of transparency, difficult processes, and poor customer service.

Meantime, 34% of members said they don't feel their fund empowers them to plan and prepare for retirement, with those aged 34-45 years being most prominent in this cohort. Of those who had recent contact with their fund, 31% said the same.

The report found overall net promoter scores across the key metrics measured also flatlined, remaining the same as last year. Overall satisfaction sits at 7.7, ease of dealing sits at 8.0, while the score for all funds sits at +15 - in 2021 it was +26.

"Not only have average scores flatlined, but we also see a shift in the distribution of scores over time. Fewer members are rating Satisfaction and Ease highly (scores of nine and 10), offset by more members giving lower ratings (scores of zero to six)," CSBA CX director of finance Sam Monteath said.

Funds that proactively reached out to members were found to experience smaller or no declines in performance measures, the report states. Funds that displayed transparency around fees, investment options and communications were also rated well in terms of trust.

CSBA surveyed 4667 members from 66 super funds in February and March this year.

Read more: CSBA FEAL Superannuation CX BenchmarkingSam Monteath
