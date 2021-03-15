NEWS
Superannuation
Super for house deposits will push up prices: ASFA
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 15 MAR 2021   12:37PM

Allowing Australians to use their superannuation savings to buy property will push up house prices and worsen affordability for low-income earners, says ASFA.

Liberal member of parliament Tim Wilson is currently campaigning to let Australians use their superannuation savings to pay for house deposits. Meanwhile, he has also been grilling superannuation funds on their real estate holdings and has argued industry funds should not be allowed to buy housing.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia today said allowing super to pay for home deposits will be inequitable and ineffective as its most likely people with higher income that can afford a home already.

The lobby group also says that housing prices will go up, as people's purchasing power increases.

"Australia already has some of the most expensive housing in the world. With the prevailing macro-economic conditions and surging demand for housing, using super for housing deposits would be disastrous and push prices even further out of reach of first-time buyers," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said.

"Superannuation isn't the reason young Australians can't afford to buy a home of their own. A lack of supply, and the policy settings with respect to residential investment property has had a distortionary effect on demand. These are the real issues that must be tackled to generate improvements in housing affordability."

Australia currently has $3 trillion in superannuation assets, and $7.4 trillion in residential real estate assets.

ASFA says none of the recent major superannuation reviews (including Productivity Commission, Royal Commission, Retirement Income Review and Jeremy Cooper and David Murray's reviews) have recommended early release of superannuation for housing.

Australia currently does allow people to use voluntary superannuation contributions more than SG rates, to be used for home loan deposits under the First Home Super Saver Scheme (FHSSS) announced in 2017-18 budget. ASFA said as at September end, FHSSS release requests totalled $44.1 million across 3250 requests.

The body is calling for a federal-level independent review of housing affordability in Australia.

Read more: Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia
