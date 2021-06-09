Sunsuper, QSuper appoint leadership team

The bulk of the executive lineup that will lead Sunsuper and QSuper post-merger has been named.

In addition to Bernard Reilly as chief executive, eight more executives have been appointed to lead the merged fund following all relevant approvals.

Most notably, Sunsuper's chief investment officer Ian Patrick will retain his role following the merger. QSuper chief investment officer Charles Woodhouse will serve as his deputy.

QSuper's chief risk officer Anne Browne will also retain her role, as will Sunsuper's chief technology officer Rod Greenaway and QInsure chief executive Phil Fraser.

QSuper chief operating officer Karin Muller will take on the role of chief member officer and Sunsuper's executive general manager, employer growth Dave Woodall has been appointed chief growth officer.

The fund's strategy will be spearheaded by Teifi Whatley as chief strategy officer. Currently she serves as Sunsuper's chief strategy and impact officer.

Meanwhile, a chief of staff role has been created, with Sunsuper's executive general manager, risk, legal and compliance Lachlan East appointed.

"The appointed executives have the right mix of expertise and experience to deliver outstanding services, greater efficiencies and lower costs for the merged fund's two million members and their $200 billion in retirement savings," the funds said.

There is still two more leadership roles to be filled - chief financial officer and chief people officer. An external recruitment process is now underway for these, the funds said. At the moment, Shane Channells is acting chief financial officer at Sunsuper.

Not mentioned in the new lineup from Sunsuper's current leadership team is chief member officer Steven Travis, Petrina Weston who is currently executive general manager, people and culture, its executive general manager, customer engagement Stevhan Davidson and Danielle Mair, executive general manager, enterprise change. Meanwhile, from QSuper, chief of people and transformation Paul Landy and chief of member experience Jason Murray are absent from the list.

Naming the leadership team is the latest development in the merger process, which was officially announced in March. This was followed by confirmation that Reilly would lead the merged fund, with current QSuper chair Don Luke as chair of the board.

The board has also been named, comprising Michael Clifford, Bruce Cowley, Mary-Anne Curtis, Andrew Fraser, Mark Goodey, Elizabeth Hallett, Shayne Maxwell, Sandra McCullagh, Beth Mohle, Kate Ruttiman, Michael Traill and Georgina Williams.

It's anticipated the merger will complete in September this year.