NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sunsuper, QSuper appoint leadership team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 JUN 2021   12:45PM

The bulk of the executive lineup that will lead Sunsuper and QSuper post-merger has been named.

In addition to Bernard Reilly as chief executive, eight more executives have been appointed to lead the merged fund following all relevant approvals.

Most notably, Sunsuper's chief investment officer Ian Patrick will retain his role following the merger. QSuper chief investment officer Charles Woodhouse will serve as his deputy.

QSuper's chief risk officer Anne Browne will also retain her role, as will Sunsuper's chief technology officer Rod Greenaway and QInsure chief executive Phil Fraser.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

QSuper chief operating officer Karin Muller will take on the role of chief member officer and Sunsuper's executive general manager, employer growth Dave Woodall has been appointed chief growth officer.

The fund's strategy will be spearheaded by Teifi Whatley as chief strategy officer. Currently she serves as Sunsuper's chief strategy and impact officer.

Meanwhile, a chief of staff role has been created, with Sunsuper's executive general manager, risk, legal and compliance Lachlan East appointed.

"The appointed executives have the right mix of expertise and experience to deliver outstanding services, greater efficiencies and lower costs for the merged fund's two million members and their $200 billion in retirement savings," the funds said.

There is still two more leadership roles to be filled - chief financial officer and chief people officer. An external recruitment process is now underway for these, the funds said. At the moment, Shane Channells is acting chief financial officer at Sunsuper.

Not mentioned in the new lineup from Sunsuper's current leadership team is chief member officer Steven Travis, Petrina Weston who is currently executive general manager, people and culture, its executive general manager, customer engagement Stevhan Davidson and Danielle Mair, executive general manager, enterprise change. Meanwhile, from QSuper, chief of people and transformation Paul Landy and chief of member experience Jason Murray are absent from the list.

Naming the leadership team is the latest development in the merger process, which was officially announced in March. This was followed by confirmation that Reilly would lead the merged fund, with current QSuper chair Don Luke as chair of the board.

The board has also been named, comprising Michael Clifford, Bruce Cowley, Mary-Anne Curtis, Andrew Fraser, Mark Goodey, Elizabeth Hallett, Shayne Maxwell, Sandra McCullagh, Beth Mohle, Kate Ruttiman, Michael Traill and Georgina Williams.

It's anticipated the merger will complete in September this year.

Read more: SunsuperAndrew FraserAnne BrownBernard ReillyBeth MohleBruce CowleyCharles WoodhouseDanielle MairDave WoodallDon LukeElizabeth HallettGeorgina WilliamsIan PatrickKarin MullerKate RuttimanLachlan EastMark GoodeyMary-Anne CurtisMichael CliffordMichael TraillPetrina WestonPhil FraserRod GreenawaySandra McCullaghShane ChannellsShayne MaxwellSteven TravisStevhan DavidsonTeifi Whatley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QSuper makes changes ahead of merger
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Life Code Compliance Committee chair named
Sunsuper raises ICR by 19bps
AMP trims platform fees
Rise of the mega funds continues
Sunsuper, QSuper members ask for better climate disclosures
APSS explores merger with Sunsuper
Rainmaker reveals 2021 AAA super products
Sunsuper, QSuper confirm merger will go ahead

Editor's Choice

New chief operating officer at Zurich

KARREN VERGARA
Zurich Financial Services welcomed a new operations chief overseeing life and investments, replacing industry veteran Gavin Pearce who has joined a global reinsurer.

Dexus cornerstones Australian Unity healthcare raise

KANIKA SOOD
Dexus is investing $180 million in an Australian Unity property trust, as it looks to tap into the latter's pipeline of healthcare property assets.

CFAs not immune to pay cuts

KANIKA SOOD
About 15% of CFAs working as investment professionals had a pay cut related to COVID-19, according to a new survey that says pay remained relatively resilient during the pandemic.

Hostplus holds on to MySuper top spot

KANIKA SOOD
Hostplus remained the best performing MySuper option in the year ending April, as superannuation's rebound continued.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.