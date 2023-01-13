Strengths and weaknesses in DC systems: Comparison

The differences between the US and Australian defined contribution workplace superannuation system has been explored at an academic forum in New York.

At the Global Committee of the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA) forum, Ernst & Young global pension and retirement leader Josef Pilger said the US system's greatest advantage is its large scale.

"It [the US defined contribution system] attracts a lot of investment and has created lots of highly sophisticated products. But because plan participants are locked into whatever service providers are contracted for their plans, there is a deficit of competition in the recordkeeping market," Pilger said.

"On the Australian side, its greatest asset is its comprehensive coverage of the workforce through mandates. Americans don't seem to like mandates, which has resulted in a lingering coverage deficit."

Australia's superannuation guarantee has resulted in the standardisation of data and payments, increased efficiency in relations between employers and record-keepers, and created a competitive market for super services, he added.

On Australian super fund investments, Pilger said that most Australians use default investment options (MySuper), resulting in higher allocations to international equities, fixed income, private equity, private credit and infrastructure.

"We understand that this breadth of allocation is of long-term benefit because it diversifies risk while providing growth," he said.

However, the US defined contribution savings system doesn't engage in the same breadth of asset allocation as seen in Australia.

This is possibly because the principal regulating governing retirement finance in the US, ERISA, imposes fiduciary responsibility on employer/plan sponsors, Pilger said.

"Many believe this to be a hindrance for the diversification of US 401(k) investment. Plan sponsors are wary of asset class diversification because private market assets typically come with higher fees," he said.

Meanwhile, regarding regulation, JM3 Projects principal John Mitchem noted that the US system is fragmented across social security, the treasury, comptroller of the currency, the consumer financial protection bureau and the department of Labor which oversees ERISA-regulated retirement finance.

In Congress, there are also multiple committees overseeing financial services, leading to regulatory and legislative arbitrage.

Contrastingly, APRA has the authority to supervise institutions across banking, insurance and super.

Unlike the US, fiduciary duty is also regulated at the provider level.

"Australian service providers and regulators collaborate to drive innovation; this is a substantial advantage over the US," Pilger commented.

Speaking on the integration of financial advice in Australia's super system, Mitchem said funds are advocating for restrictive regulations around advice to be relaxed.

"Today, super funds are saying that restrictive regulations around advice should be relaxed, while consumer groups say the opposite," he said.

Pertaining to the US, Pilger said financial advice is fragmented and ripe for disruption.

"Wealth management in the US today is fragmented across multiple retirement plan advisers for plan sponsors and retail advisors for participants. This sector is ripe for disruption," Pilger said.

"The phenomenon of multiple employer plans will make traditional advisory firms ask, 'how can I differentiate'? To stay in the game, they will have to focus on innovation - particularly with respect to lifetime income."