Superannuation
Statewide not contesting ASIC allegations
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   12:43PM

The $10.8 billion industry fund will not contest ASIC's March allegations against the fund regarding administration of group insurance policies.

On March 4, the corporate regulator commenced civil penalty proceedings against Statewide alleging it had been misleading or deceptive in its correspondence with members for about three years between May 2017 and June 2020.

Statewide filed its response to ASIC's claims on May 7.

"In the circumstances, Statewide Super considers that your interests, as a member, are best advanced by not contesting the allegations," it told members in a statement.

Statewide's letter to members referred to the incident as a "self-reported insurance administration error".

However, ASIC's March 4 allegations said although Statewide became aware of the mischarges in May 2018, it did not notify members, nor did it act to prevent the premiums being charged again.

In doing so, ASIC says Statewide breached its obligations as an AFSL holder. It is also accused of breaching its obligation to report such breaches to ASIC within 10 days.

The matter relates to the fund sending annual statements and warning letters to about 12,500 members detailing their insurance cover at a time when they did not have cover under a Statewide insurance policy.

The regulator also alleged the fund deducted insurance premiums to the tune of $1.5 million from the super accounts of 1300 members who did not hold cover.

ASIC's proceedings sought declarations, pecuniary penalties, injunctions relating to a remediation program and publication orders.

