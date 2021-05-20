NEWS
Investment

State Street scores ETF servicing mandate

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   11:42AM

State Street Australia has been appointed as the servicing agent for AllianceBernstein's first exchange traded fund that launched on Chi-X.

State Street will provide a range of servicing solutions including ETF basket services (to provide indicative NAV or iNAV files), fund accounting, fund administration and custody to the AllianceBernstein Managed Volatility Equities Fund.

The fund was originally developed seven years ago in partnership with Catholic Super but will now be available to non-institutional investors Chi-X launch.

The fund aims to exceed the returns of the ASX 300 over the medium to long term.

The dual access structure enables active managers to run a single register for both unlisted and listed investments and can gain greater operational and investment efficiencies.

"AB developed the Managed Volatility Equities strategy in collaboration with a major Australian superannuation fund which wanted to give its members a smoother, but still competitive, return profile in volatile markets," AllianceBernstein Australia chief executive Jen Driscoll said.

"We are very pleased to be working with State Street in the delivery of our active ETF."

State Street has been servicing ETFs for nearly 30 years and is currently servicing around 60% of ETF assets globally.

"State Street continues to pave the way for active managers to participate in the ETF marketplace globally. This included being the first ETF service provider to support each of the semi-transparent active ETF models in the U.S. and now the ground-breaking dual access model in Australia," State Street global ETF specialist Frank Koudelka said.

Read more: Chi-XState Street AustraliaAllianceBernstein Managed Volatility Equities FundAllianceBernstein AustraliaCatholic SuperFrank KoudelkaJen Driscoll
VIEW COMMENTS

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
