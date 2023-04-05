Newspaper icon
Startup founder charged for defrauding JPMorgan

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 APR 2023   12:53PM

The founder of JPMorgan's ill-fated student financial aid solution has been formally charged with fraud by the US regulator over the company's sale, while a criminal investigation is also underway.

In September 2021, JPMorgan Chase paid US$175 million for Frank, a platform that assisted college students in applying for and managing financial aid packages. The deal was part of the group's broader strategy aimed at increasing its interactions with younger demographics.

At the time, Frank founder Charlie Javice claimed the platform was used by around five million students at over 6000 colleges and universities in the US. It also had backing from some high-profile investors, including the co-founder and chief executive of Apollo Global Management.

However, JPMorgan filed to sue Javice in December 2022, having found about four million customer accounts were fake.

In court documents, it was claimed Javice paid a data scientist to use "synthetic data" techniques to create a list of 4.265 million "students" that did not exist. The discovery was made after JPMorgan sent out a marketing email to what was believed to be about 10% of users and 70% of the emails bounced back, the documents show. It was found that, in reality, Frank only had about 300,000 users.

Javice, who had been brought on as head of student solutions, was terminated by JPMorgan in November 2022. Overnight, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Javice with fraud, specifically violating the antifraud provisions of the Securities Act of 1993 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The SEC said Javice made numerous misrepresentations about Frank's users to entice JPMorgan into the sale. She received US$21 million for her equity stake and her contract as an employee with JPMorgan also entitled her to a US$20 million retention bonus.

"Rather than help students, we allege that Ms. Javice engaged in an old school fraud: she lied about Frank's success in helping millions of students navigate the college financial aid process by making up data to support her claims, and then used that fake information to induce JPMC to enter into a $175 million transaction," SEC Division of Enforcement director Gurbir S. Grewal said.

"Even non-public, early-stage companies must be truthful in their representations, and when they fall short, we will hold them accountable as in this case."

The SEC is seeking injunctive relief, an officer and director bar, disgorgement and prejudgment interest thereon, and civil penalties, it said.

At the same time, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced a criminal investigation into Javice's conduct, arresting her on Monday.

She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, and one count of bank fraud, each of which carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, and one count of securities fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

"As alleged, Javice engaged in a brazen scheme to defraud JPMC in the course of a US$175 million acquisition deal. She lied directly to JPMC and fabricated data to support those lies - all in order to make over $45 million from the sale of her company.  This arrest should warn entrepreneurs who lie to advance their businesses that their lies will catch up to them, and this Office will hold them accountable for putting their greed above the law," US Attorney Damian Williams said.

