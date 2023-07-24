Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Spaceship secures $6m, plans new offering

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 24 JUL 2023   12:50PM

With stop orders revoked, Spaceship is back in business and planning the launch of a new investment service, buoyed by an additional $6 million in funding.

The extra cash comes from its two major shareholders, Mike Cannon-Brookes' family office Grok Ventures and Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of Li-Ka Shing, through an extension to an existing convertible note facility. It brings the total funding under the facility to $13.5 million, following a raise of $7.5 million in 2022.

It also comes as its superannuation offering reports outstanding returns for FY23, with the GrowthX option returning 19.86% and the Global Index option returning 17.12%.

It said the additional funding will support Spaceship's growth initiatives, including new products and the expansion of its existing operations, including a new US investing service currently in the works. Spaceship declined to comment when the solution will launch.

Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore said the company is in an exciting place.

"As a company transforming the way young people think about and invest their money, we're often at the forefront of industry change," he said.

"We're always up for the opportunity and challenge that this brings, and we're fortunate to have the confidence of our major shareholders, who share our vision."

Spaceship currently has a total of $1.3 billion in funds under management and about 22,000 customers. More than $500 million of this is held across its Voyager funds series.

"Spaceship has achieved very strong growth in recent years, despite some challenging market conditions," Moore said.

"We see incredible opportunity for future growth, especially as Spaceship launches its new US investing service."

The extra $6 million in funding follows Spaceship being forced to halt distribution of all its products at May end. ASIC placed interim stop orders on both its superannuation and Voyager offering, becoming the first super trustee to receive them. In doing so, ASIC cited inconsistencies in the offerings' respective target market determinations.

The stop orders on the Voyager series were lifted in mind-June, however it took a further two weeks for the orders against Spaceship Super to be revoked.

It also follows the company reducing its headcount earlier this year, citing a need to reduce operating costs.

