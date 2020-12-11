SMSFs dump $30bn in shares

Self-managed superannuation funds have not been spared by the market impact of COVID-19, with members dumping their allocation to listed shares over the past year, new data shows.

The Australian Taxation Office quarterly statistical report for September 2020 shows allocation to listed shares has reduced by nearly $30 billion in the 12 months prior.

Despite this, listed shares remain the top asset in terms of value held by SMSFs, at 25% of $728 billion in total estimated assets.

Cash and term deposits decreased marginally from $154.4 billion to $153.3 billion and make up 21% of SMSF asset allocation.

Both non-residential real property and residential property remained steady at $75 billion and $40 billion, respectively.

Over the September quarter, 5607 SMSFs were established with just 77 windups, compared to nearly 5000 windups in the June quarter. There are currently 591,905 SMSFs with a total of 1,112,109 members.

From the member base, 53% are males and 47% are female; about 86% of members are 45 years old or older.

Over the year, there were $12 billion in member contributions, $5 billion in employer contributions and $9 billion in outward transfers.

SMSF members paid a total of $3.7 billion in administration and operating expenses for their funds.

The majority of SMSFs are based in New South Wales (32.8%), followed by Victoria (30.9%), Queensland (17%), Western Australia (9.4%), South Australia (6.8%), Tasmania (1.2%), ACT (1.7%) and NT (0.2%).