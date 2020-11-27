SMSF fraudster sentenced

Craig Gore was sentenced to five years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years on six counts of fraud involving $345,000.

Gore was initially arrested on 14 April 2017 after being charged with fraud relating to obtaining funds from self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) investors during 2013 and 2014.

ASIC alleged Gore obtained funds from SMSF investors through his role at Arion Financial where investors were told they could invest in debenture products with guaranteed high returns and that they could access their funds after a short-term period of investment.

At Gore's sentencing, the judge remarked that SMSF investors have saved legitimately for their retirements and a deterrent sentence was necessary to reassure them that those convicted of fraud in relation to dealing with their funds would be punished accordingly.

"ASIC will continue to pursue criminal cases of fraud to take action against dishonest conduct especially where savings for retirement are at risk," ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said.

Gore also faces three charges of acting in the management of three corporations (MOGS, Sleipner and Arion) while disqualified from doing so.

Prior to sentencing, Gore lodged an appeal for the earlier guilty verdict. A date has not been set for that appeal.