SMSF Association chair gets new gig

The chair of the SMSF Association has joined a technical specialist to lead its growth plans.

Self-managed superannuation technical specialist Heffron has appointed Andrew Hamilton as director of strategy and growth.

Hamilton is currently chair of the SMSF Association, having been on the board since 2011. He was co-founder and co-managing director of Cavendish Superannuation.

"Andrew is a legend in the SMSF industry. We respected him as a top competitor and are now excited to have him as part of our leadership team," Heffron managing director Meg Heffron said.

"We intend to make Heffron the undisputed SMSF service provider of choice and we know Andrew's energy and experience will help us get there."

She added that Hamilton's relationships will prove valuable.

"He adds to our existing valuable industry relationships, including with high end advice and accounting firms," Heffron said.

"As the co-founder of Cavendish, Andrew also understands what it takes to grow and change a business without compromising on service quality."

"Chairing the SMSF Association and independently consulting to Heffron for the last 12 months has made me realise there is so much more that can be done in this sector. Joining Heffron is the perfect way for me to pursue this," said Hamilton.

"The self-managed super industry is continuing to grow and mature, while dealing with both new challenges and opportunities.

"It's more important than ever that SMSF trustees have access to independent professionals for whom SMSF is their core business, such as Heffron."

He added that Heffron has exciting plans for its future.