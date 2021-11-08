Shaw and Partners appoints sales lead

Shaw and Partners has appointed a former Franklin Templeton and J.P. Morgan executive as director of sales and distribution, Australia.

Matthew Jackson has taken on the role, responsible for strategy, business development and investor relations for Shaw and Partners' separately managed accounts business and New Capital's capabilities.

New Capital is the fund and strategy arm of EFG Asset Management, the investment business of private bank and asset manager EFG International, Shaw and Partners' majority owner.

Jackson brings more than 25 years' experience in similar roles, most recently as senior director, institutional business at Franklin Templeton. Throughout his career he has also held senior roles with the likes of Ignition Advice, Westpac and J.P. Morgan.

In the new role, he will work closely with investment and sales teams across Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America.

"I am excited to be able to offer New Capital's tailored portfolio solutions which deliver client-specific outcomes and objectives for institutional investors, asset consultants, high-net-worth and multi-family offices," Jackson said.

Also commenting, Shaw and Partners chief investment officer Martin Crabb said: "We are very pleased to have someone of Matt's calibre join us to take on this exciting opportunity to introduce the world class investment capabilities of New Capital to Australian investors."

Shaw and Partners manages and advises on about $30 billion in funds in Australia.