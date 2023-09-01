Newspaper icon
Sequoia liquidates Libertas Financial Planning

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 1 SEP 2023   11:56AM

Libertas Financial Planning is in the process of liquidation, a decision made by parent company Sequoia Financial Group four years after it was acquired.

Libertas' operations and customers will transfer to Interprac Financial Planning and Sequoia Wealth Management "to achieve operational and cost synergies", the ASX-listed group said yesterday, as it undergoes liquidation, company deregistration, and the cancellation of its AFSL.

Sequoia acquired Libertas in 2019, which at the time had 68 authorised representatives, in a bid to scale its financial advice offering. This was in exchange for 1.5 million fully paid ordinary shares at 22 cents each worth $330,000. In 2020, it issued a further 3.8. million units at 21 cents for $800,100. Sequoia also paid $1.05 million in cash upfront.

The announcement comes amidst Sequoia reporting a difficult 2023 financial year thanks to financial advice-related claims dating back several years, the equities markets downturn, and prevailing uncertainty about the economy, chief executive and managing director Garry Crole said.

Ezzat-Daniel Nesseim, a former Libertas financial adviser, is currently serving a three-year correctional order, including home detention, for providing fabricated evidence as part of an ASIC investigation announced last May.

Not naming Nessim's case specifically, Sequoia said it is "currently acting on several matters referred to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) relating to the provision of financial services to its retail clients".

"The directors have assessed complaints for which there is less than a probable likelihood of restitution (including the impact of legal costs and insurance), and have chosen not to disclose the likely amount as they are still subject to proceedings with AFCA and potential recourse from the advisers, and the disclosure of such amounts is likely to prejudice those proceedings," Sequoia said.

The group generated revenues of $5.5 million in FY23, up 11% year on year. It made a $2.6 million loss after recording a $5.7 million after-tax profit in FY22.

Over the year, it acquired a 20% stake in Euree Asset Management, and added Castle Corporate and Castle Legal to its professional services division.

Sequoia made several senior appointments as of late, the latest being Jonathan Trapnell, who assists the group manage education and licensee partnership programs. Trapnell was previously Synchron's head of adviser support.

Also in August, Martin Morris joined as chief operating officer; Justin Harding became head of legal and risk, and Mark Hutchison was hired as an additional senior compliance manager.

