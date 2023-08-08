Sequoia hires chief operating officer

The former chief distribution officer at Praemium is starting a new gig with Sequoia Financial Group, alongside two other new hires from ASIC and WT Financial Group.

Martin Morris will commence as the wealth group's chief operating officer on August 21, bringing more than three decades in financial services.

He previously served as Praemium's chief distribution officer for seven years. In announcing his departure, he noted he would be on gardening leave until mid-August; a statement from Praemium said it was the result of a strategic review.

On the appointment, Sequoia said: "His expertise in managing teams to generate more clients, build brand awareness, and drive strategy makes him an asset to our team."

Meantime, Sequoia has also added a head of legal and risk in Justin Harding.

Joining later in the year, he will arrive from WT Financial Group where he served as head of legal and regulatory affairs, having held a similar role with Synchron prior to its acquisition; Sequoia saying this will have him well prepared for the new gig.

"Justin is known for his proven dispute resolution and mediation skills and will take ownership of that role within Sequoia's Licensee Services Division," the group said.

Finally, Mark Hutchinson has been appointed senior compliance manager, effective August 21.

He also brings more than 30 years' experience, most notably serving in ASIC's assessment and intelligence team.

Bringing skills in audit, remediation, breach management, and policy enforcement, Sequoia said he will "further enhance our compliance efforts."

"The new appointments represent a significant milestone for our organisation, and we are confident that their leadership will elevate our company to new levels of success," Sequoia said.

In announcing the appointments, Sequoia also provided unaudited headline results ahead of its official results later this month. It said revenues of about $130 million are expected, as well as EBITDA of $5.5 million and normalised of $9.9 million.