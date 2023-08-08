Sequoia hires chief operating officer

Sequoia hires chief operating officerBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 8 AUG 2023 12:49PM
Read more: Praemium, ASIC, WT Financial Group, Sequoia Financial Group, Justin Harding, Mark Hutchinson, Martin Morris
The former chief distribution officer at Praemium is starting a new gig with Sequoia Financial Group, alongside two other new hires from ASIC and WT Financial Group.
Martin Morris will commence as the wealth group's chief operating officer on August 21, bringing more than three decades in financial services.
He previously served as Praemium's chief distribution officer for seven years. In announcing his departure, he noted he would be on gardening leave until mid-August; a statement from Praemium said it was the result of a strategic review.
On the appointment, Sequoia said: "His expertise in managing teams to generate more clients, build brand awareness, and drive strategy makes him an asset to our team."
Meantime, Sequoia has also added a head of legal and risk in Justin Harding.
Joining later in the year, he will arrive from WT Financial Group where he served as head of legal and regulatory affairs, having held a similar role with Synchron prior to its acquisition; Sequoia saying this will have him well prepared for the new gig.
"Justin is known for his proven dispute resolution and mediation skills and will take ownership of that role within Sequoia's Licensee Services Division," the group said.
Finally, Mark Hutchinson has been appointed senior compliance manager, effective August 21.
He also brings more than 30 years' experience, most notably serving in ASIC's assessment and intelligence team.
Bringing skills in audit, remediation, breach management, and policy enforcement, Sequoia said he will "further enhance our compliance efforts."
"The new appointments represent a significant milestone for our organisation, and we are confident that their leadership will elevate our company to new levels of success," Sequoia said.
In announcing the appointments, Sequoia also provided unaudited headline results ahead of its official results later this month. It said revenues of about $130 million are expected, as well as EBITDA of $5.5 million and normalised of $9.9 million.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Sequoia hires chief operating officer
Blackwattle selects Apex Group for administration
Northern Trust appoints APAC head of global fund services
Treasury kicks off managed investment scheme reforms
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD