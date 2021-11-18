NEWS
Insurance
Sequoia buys general insurance book

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 NOV 2021   12:48PM

The ASX-listed wealth group is expanding its offering, obtaining a new general insurance AFSL and acquiring the customer book of a brokerage firm.

Sequoia Financial Group has acquired the customer book of Tag Insurance Brokers, its associated business assets, and independent premium funding company.

It has also secured a new general insurance AFSL which will allow SEQ General Insurance to operate in the same way Interprac Financial Planning does for risk advisers, and compete with other general insurance brokerages offering an authorised representative service.

The acquisition is expected to cost the group about $2.5 million, based on a forecast EBIT of five times FY22 earnings. It will be funded by existing cash reserves over a 12-month period.

Tag Insurance Brokers was founded by Darren Goodman in Melbourne in 1996 and currently generates more than $1 million in brokerage revenue per annum. It focuses largely on SME and larger commercial risks, particularly in allied health, aged care, motor trades and hospitality.

Sequoia plans to retain Tag's existing staff and Goodman will also remain on board, consulting for at least 15 months from the transfer date. It's expected to complete at November end.

"...The opportunity to acquire an established general insurance broking business with strong leadership, established client base and high-quality staff is an important component within our overall general insurance broking growth strategy," Sequoia chief executive Garry Crole said.

Read more: Tag Insurance BrokersSequoia Financial GroupDarren GoodmanGarry CroleInterprac Financial Planning
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
