Executive Appointments
Salaries of the rich and famous
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 20 DEC 2019   11:57AM

Take a moment of silence for Australia's highest paid chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake, whose British counterpart surpassed her annual salary by more than $500 million.

Based on today's conversion rates, Bet365 chief executive Denise Coates raked in $523 million (£277 million) as her basic salary; up $108 million (£57 million) from the previous year.

But that's not all - Coates also earned an extra $87 million (£46 million) in shareholder dividends, thanks to her 50% stake in the business.

That's a nice $610 million (£323 million) that Coates is taking home this financial year.

According to Forbes, Coates is the 244th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $17.3 billion (US$11.9 billion).

She co-founded the world's largest betting company with her brother, John, in the early 2000s.

The online conglomerate now facilitates more than $94 million (US$65 million) in bets each year.

Down under, Macquarie chief Wikramanayake tops the list of the highest paid chief executives at $18 million, followed by property developer Goodman's Gregory Goodman ($12.8 million) and biotech giant CSL's Paul Perreault ($11.7 million).

Only two other chief executives netted an annual salary more than $10 million; Treasury Wine Estate's Michael Clarke ($11.4 million) and BHP's Andrew Mackenzie ($10.5 million).

These figures do not lay out realised pay (inclusive of vested shares and options), instead based upon pay reported in annual company reports, so the actual amount Australia's business leaders take home is likely to be much, much higher.

