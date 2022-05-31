Newspaper icon
S&P launches agribusiness Index

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022   12:26PM

Launched in partnership with the ASX, the S&P/ASX Agribusiness Index (ASX: XAG) includes household names such as Treasury Wine Estates, A2 Milk, Nufarm, Elders and Bega Cheese.

Much like the above listed, the index comprises companies whose principal business activity is in the primary production of agricultural products, or in the production of commodities used as inputs into primary production of agricultural products.

At launch, the index will have 25 constituents with a combined market capitalisation of close to $30 billion. It selects companies from the largest 1000 stocks on the ASX and will also include 11 sub-industries such as brewers, packaged foods and meat, paper products and the like.

The AgBiz Index follows the S&P/ASX Australian Indices Methodology. While it doesn't have a set number of constituents, eligibility for the index includes minimum float-adjusted market cap, daily traded value and liquidity thresholds.

ASX head of strategic deliver, capital markets Ken Chapman said the Agribusiness Index sets a new benchmark for monitoring the performance of primary production companies and the primary industry sector as a whole.

"The profile of the agribusiness sector is hampered by the absence of an index benchmark akin to mining, energy, banking, property, healthcare or technology," Chapman said.

"The combination of accelerating climate risks, booming consumer demand, increasing complexity in geopolitical relations and supply chains, and exponential advances in technology is driving demand for capital in all stages in the value chain."

By raising the profile of the sector, Chapman said the AgBiz Index will increase investor understanding and interest and be a critical ingredient in priming the market for the next phase of agricultural innovation.

Also commenting, S&P Dow Jones Indices head of ESG and innovation Reid Steadman said the index aligns to the government's goal of expanding the local agribusiness industry.

"This innovative index reflects the market's heightened awareness of the need for sustainable agriculture. It will also serve as a valuable tool for investors seeking to gain exposure to this vital driver of Australia's economy," he said.

The index will initially be calculated on an end-of-day basis only and will commence quotation as a real-time index on July 1.

Read more: ASXAgBiz IndexBega CheeseEldersNufarmTreasury Wine EstatesKen ChapmanS&P Dow Jones IndicesReid Steadman
