NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Robo users double down during COVID-19
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 26 JUN 2020   12:40PM

Robo advice provider Six Park saw a significant increase in users topping up their accounts during March and April, as COVID-19 rocked markets.

In a normal period, Six Park sees about 10-15% of users top up their accounts over a two month period. But, in March and April the top up rate went up to 25%.

Six Park chief executive Pat Garrett said this was a sign that clients understand the key principles of investing and have confidence in Six Park's methodology.

"Our message was to remain calm and avoid the classic investing trap of emotionally led decisions which typically leads to bad outcomes (selling after market falls, and buying back in after the main recovery)," Garrett said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Slightly more clients than usual did close their accounts though, possibly spooked by the volatility, Six Park said.

In a normal period, Six Park has a churn rate (the rate of people closing accounts) of 1-2% but during March and April it went up to 5%.

However, Garrett is unperturbed by those numbers.

"The 5% for March/April includes a number of clients who will not close their account entirely, but look to reinvest in due course, so the actual churn (lost) rate for March/April was probably more like 2-3%, an increase versus 'normal' but still well below what an 'alarmed' client base would do," he said.

In March, Six Park saw users log in 22.8% more frequently than the previous month indicating that users were curious, and maybe nervous, about volatility.

But by April, users were logging in 7% less than they did in February.

This comes after ASIC issued a warning to retail investors after brokers saw a huge increase in day trading during the COVID-19 volatility, with many trying to profit from markets being down actually losing money.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Six ParkPat GarrettASIC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC quietly granted new access to phone taps
ASIC warns funds to clean up adverts
ASIC mainly concerned with media releases: Lawyer
ASIC takes action on two AFSLs
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
ATO data heaps pressure on ASIC's SMSF fact sheet
FPA accuses ASIC of price gauging
CBA coughs up $5m over RC case study
ASIC refuses just 3% of AFSL relief applications
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 02bdk6OM