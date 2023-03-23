Retirement officer roles critical in super funds

With a wave of new members coming into retirement, it's more important than ever for super funds to create dedicated C-suite roles, a panel of executives at the Conference of Major Super Funds urged yesterday.

As Aware Super's head of retirement, Jacki Ellis said her role is about knitting together all the activities across the fund that affect members in the lead up to and through retirement.

"I think it's a really critical role to have in a super fund," she said.

"We've all grown up quite fast, particularly with all the mergers that are happening, and can get quite siloed."

But when it comes to retirement, Ellis said success is about the sum of the parts.

"It's about getting all of the different elements together... and getting that working in a coherent and deliberate way," she said.

"It does represent the tipping point that we're seeing happen in the industry today, where we really are finally starting to focus on retirement and understanding how different it is and how it needs that focused attention."

AustralianSuper chief retirement officer Shawn Blackmore echoed Ellis' statements.

"When looking at titles, in AustralianSuper's experience I think you'll see more executive and C-suite responsibilities of retirement around the table, because they give the voice of such an important segment," he said.

Blackmore said that having someone responsible and accountable for an organisational structure is going to be very important for super funds, particularly with the Financial Accountability Regime coming in.

He said: "Ultimately, it's a team effort... but having someone who is solely focused on the retirement strategy and isn't caught up in the day-to-day business is going to be important as we all overlay and outlay our retirement strategies."

"I'm not talking about the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) and what we're required to do, but our business strategies and how we're going to transform the funds into early retirement funds."

As JANA's senior consultant, head of retirement strategies, Danielle Bose said it's been great to see many of her clients, being industry super funds, dedicate senior positions to retirement strategy.

"We're starting to see these head of retirement roles be created, where there's that core accountability and responsibility for retirement, which makes it much easier to coordinate a holistic retirement strategy," she said.

"So, from our perspective, it's really great to see that progress."

In part, Bose said, the RIC has been a catalyst for that change.

"In the past, the focus has really been on the superannuation guarantee and getting those balances there and built up at the point of retirement," she said.

"But now we're seeing that shift in terms of starting with a balance, but then asking: how do we start to generate that income for members through retirement? So, it's been really positive."