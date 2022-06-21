Newspaper icon
Resolution Life builds out Australasian leadership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUN 2022   12:47PM

Resolution Life has welcomed a chief customer and operating officer and a customer experience lead to its executive team.

Paul Tarlinton is taking on the chief customer and operating officer role within the Australasian business on a permanent basis. He has acted in the role since the end of 2021.

The role is responsible for the design and implementation of strategic customer offerings, claims management and operational performance.

He was previously chief human resources officer and chief of staff and joined the business as part of the acquisition of AMP Life.

"I am delighted to announce Paul in the chief customer and operating officer role. Paul has made an incredible impact over the past six months acting in the role, driving the development and attraction of key talent as we continue to invest in our customer capabilities and services," chief executive Megan Beer said.

Meanwhile, Graeme Edwards has been appointed customer experience lead, Australasia. He will also hold the role of general manager, New Zealand.

He joins from Southsure Assurance and has also previously been New Zealand country manager for AIA.

"I also look forward to welcoming Graeme Edwards to Resolution Life. Graeme brings with him a wealth of experience in financial services with a successful track record in developing high performance teams and creating strong customer centric cultures," Beer said.

She added: "These appointments will play an important part in the ongoing evolution of our customer offering and will set us up well as we pursue our ambition to be the leading in-force specialist life insurer in Australasia by being a data driven, digital and customer focused business."

