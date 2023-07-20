Regulators begin FAR consultation

Regulators begin FAR consultationBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 20 JUL 2023 12:40PM
APRA and ASIC have commenced an early consultation on the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR), calling for input from ADIs, insurers and super trustees.
Together, the regulators have released key materials for consultation to support the timely implementation of the FAR by the financial services industry.
As previously reported by Financial Standard, the FAR will replace the Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR) and it is designed to improve the risk and governance cultures of all APRA-regulated entities by imposing a strengthened responsibility and accountability framework for those financial institutions.
It is intended the FAR will become effective for ADIs six months after the legislation received Royal Assent, while insurance and superannuation entities will have 18 months to prepare.
The documents released by APRA and ASIC include the proposed regulator rules that prescribe information for inclusion in the FAR register of accountable persons, including supporting detail about the ADI key function descriptions, as well as proposed transitional rules that prescribe information to be provided by banking entities in relation to their existing accountable persons under the BEAR at the transition point.
The regulators said they will consult on the list of specific key functions for insurance and superannuation entities in due course, though noted they'll likely be similar to those given to ADIs.
The list of data items for inclusion in the FAR Register, which are set out in the Regulator Rules, are relevant to all accountable entities.
ASIC and APRA have requested that all interested stakeholders use this consultation to provide feedback or information on the proposed list of data items and the ADI key functions, the proposed list of data items within the draft transitional rules, the compliance impact of the proposed change, and any other substantive costs associated with the changes.
The consultation will be open for submissions until August 17.
