Regulation should be balanced: Levy

Financial advisers need a balanced regulatory framework, says Michelle Levy, lead of the government's Quality of Advice Review (QAR).

At an event hosted by PritchittBland, Levy said almost all stakeholders are unhappy with the current system; financial advisers feeling burdened by excessive regulation, leading them to increase fees or leave the profession.

Banks, insurers, wealth managers, and superannuation funds are also struggling with the uncertainties and disproportionate risks in the law, causing many to stop offering personal advice altogether.

"I don't think that anyone told me that things were going well. Many people also told me that all that was needed was modest changes to the law, things around the edges," Levy said.

"They suggested things like reducing the steps in the safe harbour or reducing some of the content requirements for statements of advice, removing annual consent requirements for ongoing fee arrangements, or expanding special exemptions.

"But none of these changes would make good financial advice available to a large number of people."

Levy said that she received consistent feedback on the problems with the current financial advice regulatory regime. However, the suggestions for fixing these issues weren't consistent.

Though, Levy reinforced that her role wasn't to mediate between conflicting views or find a compromise. Instead, her role was to recommend changes that would improve the accessibility and affordability of the quality of advice.

"My recommendations don't reflect a synthesis of suggestions or recommendations by stakeholders; they reflect my assessment of what I think should be changed in the regulatory framework," Levy said.

She hopes these changes will make it easier for advisers and financial institutions to provide advice, while also being in the best interest of consumers.

Earlier this month, as reported by Financial Standard, a Treasury spokesperson indicated that industry can expect the Quality of Advice Review to be released in the coming weeks. It was delivered to the government on 16 December 2022.