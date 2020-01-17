NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Regulation costly, time consuming: CSIRO
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 17 JAN 2020   11:47AM

The CSIRO has recommended a more lenient approach to regulation in the corporate world in a submission to the Senate Select Committee on Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology.

The science body noted that Australia's strong regulatory environment is a source of national competitive advantage but can be costly and time-consuming for government, business and individuals.

"Productivity can also be impacted by the difficulty and complexity of changing regulatory controls within organisations, which can lead to risk-aversion and dampen innovation," the CSIRO said.

"The Rules as Code approach has the potential to support new technology solutions that could reduce the cost and complexity for individuals and businesses in understanding, navigating, and working with legislation and regulation."

The report also said Australian regulators are among the most collaborative globally, maintaining bilateral agreements with most other major financial centres.

"Although Australia is a smaller market than the United States, the sophistication, size, and structure of

our financial services sector could provide similar advantages and make Australia a proving ground for

the development of fintech for export," the CSIRO added.

In addition, the organisation also published a report in conjunction with 22 leading Australian organisations from industry, the not-for-profit and education sectors, to provide a view about Australia's future.

The report, titled Australian National Outlook, noted that while Australia has enjoyed nearly three decades of uninterrupted economic growth, there is no guarantee that will continue.

The CSIRO noted that the rise of Asia is amongst the challenges facing Australia, with the report estimating that by 2030 the Asia-Pacific region will be home to 65% of the world's middle class.

"Unless Australia can boost its competitiveness and diversify its export mix to meet changing demands, it risks missing out on this opportunity and remaining vulnerable to external shocks," the report said.

On the outlook for Australian businesses regaining the trust of the public, the report issued a stern warning.

"Trust in governments, businesses, non-governmental organisations and the media has declined.  Unless trust can be restored, Australia will find it difficult to build consensus on the long-term solutions required to address the other challenges."

Read more: CSIROSenate Select Committee
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry body names first chief executive
Wealth begins its blockchain reaction
BTIM appoints new portfolio manager
AMP and CSIRO partner for solar project
Retirement system needs work: Actuaries
Financial services jobs at risk of automation
Minimum withdrawal rates act as default: CSIRO
AMP chairman to retire amid wider board changes
CSIRO to study super spending habits
Superannuation Research Cluster makes two appointments
Editor's Choice
Wealth giants shrink advertising budgets
KANIKA SOOD
Australia's largest superannuation funds and wealth companies have largely cut back on their advertising spends over the past five years, documents from the Standing Committee on Economics show.
Cbus head of advice launches firm
KANIKA SOOD
The former head of advice of the $57 billion superannuation fund has launched a new advisory aimed at working with super funds and dealer groups to develop better models of delivering advice.
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something iMQdWFcb