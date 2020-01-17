Regulation costly, time consuming: CSIRO

The CSIRO has recommended a more lenient approach to regulation in the corporate world in a submission to the Senate Select Committee on Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology.

The science body noted that Australia's strong regulatory environment is a source of national competitive advantage but can be costly and time-consuming for government, business and individuals.

"Productivity can also be impacted by the difficulty and complexity of changing regulatory controls within organisations, which can lead to risk-aversion and dampen innovation," the CSIRO said.

"The Rules as Code approach has the potential to support new technology solutions that could reduce the cost and complexity for individuals and businesses in understanding, navigating, and working with legislation and regulation."

The report also said Australian regulators are among the most collaborative globally, maintaining bilateral agreements with most other major financial centres.

"Although Australia is a smaller market than the United States, the sophistication, size, and structure of

our financial services sector could provide similar advantages and make Australia a proving ground for

the development of fintech for export," the CSIRO added.

In addition, the organisation also published a report in conjunction with 22 leading Australian organisations from industry, the not-for-profit and education sectors, to provide a view about Australia's future.

The report, titled Australian National Outlook, noted that while Australia has enjoyed nearly three decades of uninterrupted economic growth, there is no guarantee that will continue.

The CSIRO noted that the rise of Asia is amongst the challenges facing Australia, with the report estimating that by 2030 the Asia-Pacific region will be home to 65% of the world's middle class.

"Unless Australia can boost its competitiveness and diversify its export mix to meet changing demands, it risks missing out on this opportunity and remaining vulnerable to external shocks," the report said.

On the outlook for Australian businesses regaining the trust of the public, the report issued a stern warning.

"Trust in governments, businesses, non-governmental organisations and the media has declined. Unless trust can be restored, Australia will find it difficult to build consensus on the long-term solutions required to address the other challenges."