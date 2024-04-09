Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Regal shutters East Point AM

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 9 APR 2024   12:33PM

One year since post-acquisition, Regal Partners has shuttered East Point Asset Management (EPAM) following a period of "challenging performance" and the exit of a seed investor.

Regal acquired the Hong Kong-based alternative fund manager last year. EPAM founder and chief investment officer Simon Walsh and his team joined Regal in supporting Regal managing the ASX-listed Asian equity strategy (RG8), as well as other funds.

The closure of East Point led to about $135 million being detracted from Regal's total funds under management, which came to $12.1 billion at the end of March, growing 10% from the end of 2023.

During the first three months of 2024, Regal said positive investment performance contributed 7% or $0.8 billion of FUM growth for the quarter and was particularly strong across the long/short equities strategies.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"This included favourable investment performance across global equities (PM Capital and VGI Partners) and a range of Regal Funds Management strategies including Absolute Return, Market Neutral, Australian Small Companies and Tactical Opportunities," Regal said.

As of January 1, the rebate on management and performance fees for staff capital managed in respect of Regal Funds Management was slashed from 100% to 50%.

"The relevant capital was approximately $0.6 billion at 31 December 2023 and was a similar amount at the end of March. At this level of capital, the rebate change could generate a further $5 million in management fees per annum, as well as the opportunity for Regal to earn performance fees," Regal said.

Yesterday, Regal announced that the Regal Investment Fund (RF1) will add the Global Equity Long Short Strategy to its underlying investments.

The initial allocation to the strategy is expected to be 8% of net assets and will be effective on or after April 18.

RF1 will also remove the Long Short Healthcare Strategy during April, which the fund had a 6% allocation in.

Read more: East Point Asset ManagementRegal Funds ManagementRegal PartnersGlobal Equity Long Short StrategyLong Short Healthcare StrategyMarket NeutralPM CapitalRegal Investment FundSimon WalshVGI Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Stake names new chief executive
Pacific Current Group wraps up buyout talks
GQG's PAC acquisition attempt hits snag
Regal Partners acquires PM Capital
Regal Partners nabs Charlie Aitken
GQG makes official bid for PAC
Regal Partners buys stake in Taurus Funds Management
Regal Partners, PM Capital confirm acquisition talks
Regal dumps bid for Pacific Current Group
Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows

Editor's Choice

Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

KARREN VERGARA
The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Forager schedules LIT delisting

KARREN VERGARA
The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

Non-compete clauses come under the microscope

ELIZA BAVIN
Research reveals around one-fifth of Australia's workforce is subject to a non-compete.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach