Regal shutters East Point AM

One year since post-acquisition, Regal Partners has shuttered East Point Asset Management (EPAM) following a period of "challenging performance" and the exit of a seed investor.

Regal acquired the Hong Kong-based alternative fund manager last year. EPAM founder and chief investment officer Simon Walsh and his team joined Regal in supporting Regal managing the ASX-listed Asian equity strategy (RG8), as well as other funds.

The closure of East Point led to about $135 million being detracted from Regal's total funds under management, which came to $12.1 billion at the end of March, growing 10% from the end of 2023.

During the first three months of 2024, Regal said positive investment performance contributed 7% or $0.8 billion of FUM growth for the quarter and was particularly strong across the long/short equities strategies.

"This included favourable investment performance across global equities (PM Capital and VGI Partners) and a range of Regal Funds Management strategies including Absolute Return, Market Neutral, Australian Small Companies and Tactical Opportunities," Regal said.

As of January 1, the rebate on management and performance fees for staff capital managed in respect of Regal Funds Management was slashed from 100% to 50%.

"The relevant capital was approximately $0.6 billion at 31 December 2023 and was a similar amount at the end of March. At this level of capital, the rebate change could generate a further $5 million in management fees per annum, as well as the opportunity for Regal to earn performance fees," Regal said.

Yesterday, Regal announced that the Regal Investment Fund (RF1) will add the Global Equity Long Short Strategy to its underlying investments.

The initial allocation to the strategy is expected to be 8% of net assets and will be effective on or after April 18.

RF1 will also remove the Long Short Healthcare Strategy during April, which the fund had a 6% allocation in.