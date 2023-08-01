Newspaper icon
Economics

RBA sustains cash rate at 4.1%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 1 AUG 2023   3:44PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the cash rate unchanged again at 4.1% but warns that more hikes are necessary to tame inflation.

Outgoing governor Philip Lowe said Australia's central bank remains "resolute in its determination to return inflation" and "will do what is necessary to achieve that".

The base rate has skyrocketed by 4% since May last year. More than one year later, Lowe said that the higher rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy and will continue to do so.

"In light of this and the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, the board again decided to hold interest rates steady this month. This will provide further time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook," he said.

The effects of last year's rate increases are rippling across the households that are finally feeling "squeeze on their finances".

"In aggregate, consumption growth has slowed substantially due to the combination of cost-of-living pressures and higher interest rates," he said.

In June, inflation figures dropped to 6%, yet remains too high for the RBA's liking.

"Goods price inflation has eased, but the prices of many services are rising briskly. Rent inflation is also elevated," he said.

Inflation is predicted to decline to about 3.25% by the end of 2024 and return within the 2%-3% target range in late 2025.

As for the country's GDP, growth measures are expected to be around 1.75% in 2024 and above 2% in 2025.

Overall, the economy is experiencing a period of "below-trend growth" that is expected to continue for a while. Weak household consumption and dwelling investments are some of the forces dampening activity.

"Conditions in the labour market remain very tight, although they have eased a little. Job vacancies and advertisements are still at very high levels, although firms report that labour shortages have lessened," Lowe said.

"With the economy and employment forecast to grow below trend, the unemployment rate is expected to rise gradually from its current rate of 3.5% to around 4.5% late next year. Wages growth has picked up in response to the tight labour market and high inflation. At the aggregate level, wages growth is still consistent with the inflation target, provided that productivity growth picks up."

Australia followed the herd of other developed countries that hiked their base rates in June and July.

The US, with inflation floating at 3%, raised its cash rate by 0.25% to a target range of 5.25%-5.50%.

To suppress its soaring 7.9% inflation rate, the UK raised its cash rate by 0.25% to 5%.

The European Union saw its cash rate increase to 4.25% on the back off high inflation levels of 5.5%.

