RBA pause short but sweet: Mousina

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to hold the cash rate at 4.1% is a relief, but likely only a temporary one.

AMP Australia deputy chief economist Diana Mousina told Financial Standard the RBA decided to hold and observe the impacts of prior hikes, however more should be expected.

"They've already done 400 basis points in just over a year, we've had a very fast tightening cycle," she explained.

"We expect another raise next month and in September so two more hikes in this current cycle."

AMP had forecasted a July raise due to the minimum wage increase and inflation data still being higher than RBA targets.

As to whether last month's minimum wage increase should offset more hikes, Mousina explained there is an absolute correlation between the two.

"I think minimum wage decisions are really important because, while the minimum wage and award wage decision only impacted 20 to 25% of the workforce there is a big signaling effect," she said.

With some Australians up for 7% wage increases, others demanded the same and that was reflected somewhat in the figures. While not everyone will get what they want, she said a tight labour market means employers need to oblige to some extent.

Meanwhile, the rapid interest rate increases have shifted the likelihood of a recession within Australia, with Mousina saying the risk is currently sitting at around a 50% chance in the next 12 months.

"I think that that's a pretty fair judgement based on how interest rates have gone," she said.

"Maybe the economy will prove to be very resilient to interest rate increases, and maybe the consumer has accumulated savings that provide a good buffer to mortgage debt.

"Maybe inflation will come down a bit faster, so the RBA won't need to raise rates as much."

Ultimately, what happens next will come down to either consumer resilience or inflation dropping.

"The monthly CPI is probably the most important right now," she said.

"The inflation data that we got last week showed a larger drop in headlines figures but, in my eyes, the underlying figures were too strong for the RBA. That's why it's a bit of a coin flip but we do get the quarterly inflation data before the next meeting so that will inform the decision for August."

Mousina reinforced a big surprise to the downside is needed ahead of next month's meeting to continue the cause for pause.

"A drop in CPI and a rise in unemployment are other factors," she flagged.

"But we think that there'll be a hike next month and September because we think that the inflation data will be too high for the RBA's liking... "

That said, Mousina is tipping rate cuts next year.

"That's a story for next year filled with uncertainty but we do expect cuts because we think that a cash rate of even the current level is just too high for the Australian economy to really sustain," she said.