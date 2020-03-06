QIC names new head of global private capital

QIC is bringing home an executive from its US business to replace Marcus Simpson, who recently retired as the head of global private capital.

Stephen Whatmore is moving into the role after leading the North American team and setting up the QIC global private capital office in San Francisco.

Whatmore has invested across all of QIC's private equity strategies, including venture capital, buyouts, secondaries and co-investments in the US.

He has been at QIC since 2008.

Prior to this, he was MLC's global head of private equity.

He has also worked for Lendlease's infrastructure investment and project finance teams, Schroders Australia on project financing, and Deloitte in a tax advisory role.

QIC global private capital team was set up in 2005 and managed over $6.8 billion, as at last March.

Its clients include industry fund REST which in 2018, handed it a $500 million private equity mandate

The unit is one of QIC's four areas of investment, the other three being infrastructure, real estate and liquid markets.

QIC recently appointed a new chief investment officer and deputy chief investment officer, as it rebranded its global multi-asset division to state investments.

The state investments division focuses on QIC's government-related interests.