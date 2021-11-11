QIC names Frawley's successor

Following a global executive search, QIC has named its new chief as the incumbent steps down next year.

Lendlease group head of investments Kylie Rampa will commence as QIC's chief executive in April 2022 as Damien Frawley caps off 10 years with the Queensland government-owned investment management corporation.

Rampa joined Lendlease in 2013 as managing director of investment management for Australia before moving to her current role.

She is also a member of the global leadership team and investment committee, responsible for driving the group's global strategy and growing funds under management and strategic capital partnerships.

Before Lendlease, she spent 13 years at Macquarie, and during her career worked at Gandel Group, AMP, and Schroders.

QIC chair Ian Martin said Rampa's appointment was approved by the board and the Queensland government.

"The board is confident Ms Rampa's strong experience in managing large and complex businesses coupled with her investment and capital management acumen, will ensure QIC continues to deliver strong performance for its clients," Martin said.

Rampa said QIC has a strong reputation for delivering sustainable risk-adjusted returns for its commercial and government clients, supported by a robust culture that fosters transparency, excellence, diversity and strong governance.

"Together with the QIC board, the executive team and all QIC's employees, I am excited to lead an organisation that is focused on delivering strong investment performance for QIC's government, domestic and global institutional clients in a complex operating landscape," she said.

In June, Frawley announced his decision to retire.

Prior to his current role, he was the country head of BlackRock Australia, responsible for managing $45 billion of assets on behalf of clients.

He also worked at Merrill Lynch Investment Management, Barclays Global Investors and Citibank.