Executive Appointments
QIC appoints executive director
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 5 JUN 2020   12:28PM

The $80 billion fund manager has hired BMO Global Asset Management's Asia Pacific managing director as an executive director as the incumbent retires.

Ravi Sriskandarajah will join QIC as executive director, client solutions and capital on September 14 and will be based in the Brisbane headquarters.

His appointment comes as Brian Delaney heads towards retirement in December after eight years at QIC.

Sriskandarajah will report to QIC chief executive Damien Frawley and join the executive committee.

In his most recent role, he was BMO Global Asset Management's Asia Pacific managing director based in Hong Kong.

Last year, he was also appointed the chief executive of LGM Investments, an emerging and frontier markets boutique under BMO's banner.

Prior to joining BMO in 2013, he headed BlackRock's Australian institutional business as a managing director.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ravi to QIC. As we navigate through the current complex operating environment and beyond, Ravi's appointment will ensure we continue to put clients at the centre of our business and set us up for future success," QIC chief executive Damien Frawley said.

"Ravi's appointment follows a comprehensive recruitment process, and beyond his significant experience, Ravi is a fantastic cultural fit for QIC."

QIC manages about $80 billion for 110 clients, specialising in infrastructure, real estate, private capital, liquid strategies and multi-asset investments.

It has made three changes to its executive line up this year, including today's appointment.

In March, it rebranded the global multi-asset division, and appointed Jim Christensen as state chief investment officer of QIC state investments and Allison Hill as deputy state chief investment officer.

It also appointed a replacement for head of global private capital Marcus Simpson on his retirement, bringing home Stephen Whatmore who led the team in North America.

