Put controls in place for super funds: Associations

Superannuation funds could soon break free from the shackles of intra-fund advice but financial advisers aren't happy about it.

The Quality of Advice Review proposal (QAR) sitting before Treasury would give super funds the green light to provide personal advice to their members regarding their interests in the fund, including the transition to retirement.

Michelle Levy explained in doing so, trustees will be required to consider member's personal circumstances, including their family situation and social security entitlements.

She further explained super fund trustees should have the power to decide how to charge members for personal advice and said restrictions on the collective charging of fees should be removed.

"It is in my view in the interests of superannuation fund members to be able to get good personal advice from their fund," she said.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive Sarah Abood highlighted the main concern raised by members since the release is around product issuers providing simple personal advice without using qualified financial planners.

"And that in the case of super funds could be collectively charged," she said.

"Without some controls built in, there is concern that this advice might not be 'good' advice, and that consumers won't draw a distinction between that advice and professional advice given by a qualified and registered financial planner."

Some financial advisers have also had their say.

One acknowledged the reform as the government reinstating super funds to provide "conflicted product sales advice" with qualifications from the "back of a Wheaties packet."

Another pointed out that industry and large retail superannuation fund trustees are able to employ "non-qualified persons" to give personal advice and not be held to FASEA standards or the best interests duty.

"So, the government of the day paid a large sum of money to an organisation to write a report to ignore the recommendations of a Royal Commission," an adviser stated.

Levy acknowledged industry fears that funds have conflicting interests which could lead to poor consumer outcomes but stressed the proposals do not fundamentally change the advice funds can provide nor the way that advice is paid for today.

"I have not recommended that superannuation funds give advice on a broader range of topics than they do today," she said.

When obtaining feedback from super funds, Levy said many pointed to the need for change.

"Some superannuation funds particularly highlighted the importance of general advice, noting it was a type of advice which was accessed by the largest proportion of their fund members," she said.

Levy added that "most" would like to provide more intra-fund advice to members, meaning advice would be provided on a collectively charged basis and also leading retirement.

"They say that in order to do so the intra-fund advice regime should be broadened."

However, Association of Advisers (AFA) chief executive Phil Anderson added that constraints around intra-fund advice and what types of advice can be paid for through intra-fund advice ensures a healthy control.

"So, it's not complex advice, it's much simpler advice," he said.

"We don't feel comfortable about really complex pieces of advice being provided under intra-fund advice because we feel that impacts the market perception of the value of advice," he said.

Under the recommendation, Levy said super funds will need to satisfy the Good Advice Duty where they provide personal advice to members.

If the fund employs a financial adviser to give advice, the adviser will have a duty to act in the best interests of the member and or client.

The review chair explained the objective is to give super funds greater confidence around the scope of advice while encouraging fund trustees to decide how to allocate the cost of providing it.

"The recommendations in this Report apply to superannuation funds just as much as they do to other financial institutions," she said.

"So, they will mean that more financial product advice given by superannuation funds to their members will be personal advice."

It's not untrue that a large portion of Australian super funds have been waiting for the chance to provide advice in line with member expectations.

"The financial advice our members want from us is not always complex or comprehensive, yet under the current rules they face frustrating hurdles that block them from accessing the answers they seek, often at times of great need," said Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart.

"It's simply not possible for the current regulatory framework to support the amount of advice Australians need and want, in the way they want it provided. The Levy report provides the blueprint needed to unlock advice for all Australians and for the industry to think differently as to how to best help and advise their members."

Levy agrees and said the QAR recommendations will make it easier for super funds to give personal advice to their members.

"There will be no safe harbour steps to follow, and they will not have to give the member a statement of advice (SoA). That will improve the accessibility and affordability of financial advice," she said.

But Anderson isn't convinced

"If you're just getting intra-fund advice for simple needs, then you know it's not impacting the marketplace that financial advisers play in," he said.

"But as soon as you start to say, 'Well, you can provide retirement advice through intra-fund advice and it's going to be paid by the fund through the intra-fund advice mechanism', then we're a little bit less comfortable with that."