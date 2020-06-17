Public super fund rejigs offering

The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.

ADF Super currently allows only serving employees of the defence force to be with the fund, which is managed and administered by the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation.

The fund does not have insurance. Serving defence personnel use ADF's automatic cover for death and invalidity benefits.

Starting July 6, the fund will allow veterans who are discharged from the defence force to continue being members of the fund, provided they served for at least 12 continuous months.

As a result, the fund has added default insurance cover for death and total permanent disability (TPD) cover for members who meet four conditions: discharged from service on or after July 6 (including 12 continuous months of service), have a super balance of $6000 and 25 years or older, and don't receive an ADF Cover Invalidity class A or B benefit.

The new product, called the lifePLUS Protect, will charge members an insurance fee of $1.50 per month (or $18 a year) plus the cost of the cover.

"The cost of your cover will be based on your level of cover and current age...For Death and TPD, premiums are expressed as annual rates per $1000 of amount insured. (Number of days in the month/365.25) x (Amount Insured/1000 x Premium Rate)," the fund said in a notice to members.

Defence Force personnel are paid employer contribution to superannuation at 16.4%, regardless of which fund they choose.

ADF Super was established on 1 July 2016 and applied to those joining the ADF from 1 July 2016, and serving and returning members of the Military Superannuation and Benefits Scheme who chose to join the new scheme.

The measures to allow discharged ADF Super members to stay with the fund were initially announced with the 2019-2020 Federal Budget.