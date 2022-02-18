NEWS
Superannuation

Private debt and YFYS: Research

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 18 FEB 2022   12:21PM

Scenario analysis from Schroders indicates that an Australian private debt portfolio could have outperformed the Your Future, Your Super fixed income benchmark.

The analysis performed by Schroders alternatives director Claire Smith showed it would have outperformed the benchmark by up to 4% per annum over a 19-year period.

Australian private debt would fall under the Australian fixed interest YFYS performance benchmark, which uses the BACM0 Bloomberg Ausbond Composite 0+ Yr Index as the benchmark and permits 10bps for fees and an assumed tax rate of 15%. Note that tax has been ignored for the purposes of this analysis.

The Schroders analysis explained data on either private debt returns or loss rates across the industry is lacking due to the private, bespoke nature of the loan arrangements. The data that is available tends to skew to the US.

In Australia, government funding provided to banks during the Global Financial Crisis has somewhat stifled the Australian private debt market, leaving it lagging global markets.

As at March 2021, Australasian private debt assets under management (AUM) were only 0.12% of global AUM.

Smith got around the data challenges by making informed assumptions that all loans are floating rate, private debt spread was set at 3% over the average of the past three months' BBB corporate bond option adjusted spread (OAS), a 2% borrower paid upfront fee for each loan originated and total private debt fees and vehicle costs are assumed to be 50bps upfront (one off) and 57bps per annum.

The test scenario analysis estimated losses to be 17bps per annum, which is based upon the Standard & Poor's BB default rate.

"The illiquidity and complexity premia that can be captured in private debt, along with exposure to the B/BB credit universe, which is not large and liquid in Australia, means that private debt should over a longer time horizon outperform the bond index, particularly given the index comprises a large amount of government bonds which don't generate high returns," Smith said.

In its back testing scenario analysis, Schroders found for the period from 2002 to 2021, a MySuper Balanced (70/30) portfolio holding a 3% allocation to private debt could have realised an improved outcome of 0.12% per annum.

For lifecycle MySuper defaults the allocation to Australian private debt could sit higher for the younger cohorts that have a longer investment time horizon, the analysis indicated.

"Whether super funds' default option is a Balanced fund or a lifecycle strategy, introducing or increasing private debt in the strategic asset allocation mix offers an opportunity to improve returns against the benchmark, creating a much needed safety buffer for super funds," Smith said.

