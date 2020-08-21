NEWS
Presidents don't move markets much: S&P
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 21 AUG 2020   11:54AM

With the US election fast approaching, S&P took a look at how elections typically influence the S&P 500. And, it turns out presidents might not be as influential as Donald Trump would like to think.

Looking at data from 1928 to 2016, the S&P 500 rose in the vast majority of election years. Of course, market crashes in 1932, 1940, 2000 and 2008 did coincide with election years.

"It is important to recognise that the performance of the S&P 500 during election years has typically been similar to its performance during other years," S&P Dow Jones Indices Hamish Preston said.

However, while presidents don't move markets much, Preston noted that there does seem to be an impact at a sector level.

By looking at the monthly S&P 500 sector returns range, calculated as the best-performing sector minus the worst performing sector, Preston found that the highest average range was observed during November of election years.

"Notwithstanding the relatively small sample size [1990-2019], this suggests that election impacts were typically observed when investors priced-in the anticipated impact of the election winner's policies on different market segments," Preston said.

One recent example of this, Preston said, could be found in the data from the 2016 election where the best-performing sector was financials and the worst-performing sector was utilities. The difference between the two was 19.34%.

The gamble investors took on financials in 2016 could be seen to be correctly identifying who would win the presidential election, with Trump's policies favourable to the sector.

"As a result, although the S&P 500 has been unperturbed by election outcomes, historically, evidence suggests it may be worthwhile to consider the potential benefits of using sectors to express views," Preston said.

Read more: Donald TrumpUS electionS&P Dow Jones IndicesHamish Preston
