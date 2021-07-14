NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Preqin expands local team

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 JUL 2021   12:41PM

The alternatives research house has hired two on its Australian team, as it looks to expand its local data coverage.

Mery Apolloni has joined as a senior research associate from S&P Global Market Intelligence and Tanzila Awrna has joined as a research associate.

Both report to Preqin's associate vice president for Australasia data Benjamin Russell, who was recently promoted to the role from senior research associate.

The two are Preqin's first on the ground researchers focussed on the fund manager (or general partner) data.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

"Their joining is a planned growth of the team and strengthening of our research capabilities," Preqin senior vice president and head of research and data operations Ee Fai Kam said.

"Australia is a core market for us, reflected in the rapid growth of our office in the past 12 months. Australia is already a giant in terms of private equity, real estate, infrastructure and hedge fund investments, and developing quickly in a few areas, in particular venture capital, private debt, investment benchmarking and ESG.

"We see more headroom for growth and maturing of alternative assets, driven by a consolidation of supers and increasing openness to international exposure."

The hires take Preqin's local team to seven people.

Preqin opened its first Australian office in February 2020 to expand its client base as well as research coverage.

Preqin Pro is a software subscription platform that tracks data (such as fundraising, deals and exits) for six main alternative asset classes: private equity, real estate, infrastructure, private debt, hedge funds, natural resources. It does not rate funds.

Read more: PreqinEe Fai Kam
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussie PE, VC assets hit milestone
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
Super funds overlook VC potential
Hedge funds record best month since GFC
Preqin opens Australian office
International investors chase Australian real assets
WestConnex among largest infrastructure deals in 2018
Superannuation funds ramp up co-investment opportunities
Private equity will become bigger than hedge funds: Research
Pengana flags private equity LIT launch

Editor's Choice

Super fund awards first ESG mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $3.4 billion industry super fund handed its first ESG mandate to an Edinburgh-based fixed income boutique.

Alternatives, equities dominate mandates

KANIKA SOOD
Not-for-profit superannuation funds appointed 377 mandates in the 12 months ending March, with alternatives and Australian equities winning the lion's share.

Plato wins $3.9bn mandate

KANIKA SOOD
In what may be the biggest Australian equities mandate from a super fund since 2010, a retail fund recently allocated $3.9 billion to Plato Investment Management.

Relief payments confirmed for NSW

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the Greater Sydney lockdown is extended a further fortnight, the federal government has confirmed disaster relief payments are on the way to support businesses.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.