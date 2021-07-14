Preqin expands local team

The alternatives research house has hired two on its Australian team, as it looks to expand its local data coverage.

Mery Apolloni has joined as a senior research associate from S&P Global Market Intelligence and Tanzila Awrna has joined as a research associate.

Both report to Preqin's associate vice president for Australasia data Benjamin Russell, who was recently promoted to the role from senior research associate.

The two are Preqin's first on the ground researchers focussed on the fund manager (or general partner) data.

"Their joining is a planned growth of the team and strengthening of our research capabilities," Preqin senior vice president and head of research and data operations Ee Fai Kam said.

"Australia is a core market for us, reflected in the rapid growth of our office in the past 12 months. Australia is already a giant in terms of private equity, real estate, infrastructure and hedge fund investments, and developing quickly in a few areas, in particular venture capital, private debt, investment benchmarking and ESG.

"We see more headroom for growth and maturing of alternative assets, driven by a consolidation of supers and increasing openness to international exposure."

The hires take Preqin's local team to seven people.

Preqin opened its first Australian office in February 2020 to expand its client base as well as research coverage.

Preqin Pro is a software subscription platform that tracks data (such as fundraising, deals and exits) for six main alternative asset classes: private equity, real estate, infrastructure, private debt, hedge funds, natural resources. It does not rate funds.