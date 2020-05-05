NEWS
Investment
Platform cancels top 50 funds list
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   12:34PM

A UK investment platform has cancelled its usual list of the top 50 funds after it backed a fund that got suspended and promoted funds with discounted fees.

Hargreaves Lansdown, a FTSE 100 company, will no longer publish the Wealth 50 which it called a "shortlist of our favourite funds across the major sectors".

Funds that made the Wealth 50 were selected by track record, process and the strength of the manager's career and the platform clearly stated it does not take payment or commissions for funds to appear on the list.

The now defunct Woodford Equity Income Fund was once a part of the list, and was only dropped from the list once the fund was frozen.

Portfolio Adviser reported that Woodford slashed fees in his fund by a third for the Hargreaves Lansdown platform.

Possibly contributing to the platform's decision to axe the top 50 list, in February the FCA wrote to chief executives of platforms about conflicts of interest.

"Firms operating Best Buy lists must construct them impartially and manage conflicts e.g. preference for funds offering discounts over formal and objective criteria, lack of independence of research teams and associated governance," FCA director of supervision - life insurance and financial advice Debbie Gupta wrote.

"Processes for clear selection, monitoring and deselection of funds on lists should be documented, understood and followed."

The UK regulator expressed concerns in the letter about whether the rapidly growing platform sector was doing enough to identify conflicts of interest that could result in products that don't suit their needs or that are poor value for money.

The Woodford Equity Income Fund was wound up in October last year after liquidity problems saw it unable to meet redemptions.

