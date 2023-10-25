Piper Alderman investigates second CFD class action

Piper Alderman is examining a second class action in relation to contracts for difference (CFD) products, this time against International Capital Markets Limited (IC Markets).

The action is on behalf of retail investors who claim to have collectively lost hundreds of millions of dollars trading CFDs between September 2017 and March 2021.

Funded by global ESF and litigation finance business Woodsford, the action alleges that investors suffered losses in circumstances where IC Markets did not adequately assess their objectives, financial situations and where the risks of investing were inadequately disclosed.

It is anticipated the class action will advance the allegations of "unconscionable, misleading, and deceptive", Piper Alderman said. It's believed those eligible to take part in the class action have collectively lost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Piper Alderman partner Kate Sambrook said everyday Australian retail investors who had little or no experience in trading complex financial products should never be offered highly-leverage CFDs.

"The class action seeks to provide a remedy and recover losses for those retail investors," Sambrook said.

Piper Alderman has already filed one class action in relation to CFDs. Backed by Omni Bridgeway, the first action targeted IG Markets and also represented traders who lost hundreds of millions.

While CFDs are legal in Australia, they have been banned in many other countries, with the Federal Court of Australia describing these products as "financial heroin hits".

In March 2021, ASIC imposed strict new conditions on CFDs after reviews by the regulator found that 72% of retail clients who traded CFDs lost money. ASIC also found that most of these clients earned less than $80,000 a year.

In recent years, ASIC has also successfully brought proceedings for breach of the Corporations Act against several CFD licensees operating in Australia, with penalties in excess of $75 million.

In May the regulator issued stop orders against Saxo Capital Markets which were then revoked after it made changes to its target market determinations in relation to CFDs.

Piper Alderman said individuals who have suffered losses by way of trading CFDs with IC Markets and feel that their objectives and financial situation were not considered, or where the risks of investing in CFDs were not adequately disclosed to them should register their interest about the proposed class action.