Phillip Kingston resigns from GrowthOps board

Phillip Kingston has resigned from the board of ASX-listed Trimantium GrowthOps, as his Sargon Capital venture stays in receivership.

GrowthOps provides services in creative, technology, coaching and leadership, according to ASX filings.

Kingston is the founder of the company and joined the board in August 2017. He was the managing director when GrowthOps completed its IPO in March 2018 and moved to a non-executive director role in October last year.

"I continue to believe in the company's founding thesis, and am now firmly of the view, that the company led by Clint Cooper, with guidance from Scott and the rest of the board, is in extremely capable hands to deliver on the promise of GrowthOps," Kingston said in ASX filings.

"As I enter a busy period related to my other business interests, and with my handover now complete, the timing is right from my resignation from the board. Although now in a less formal capacity, I look forward to continuing to support the company," he said.

The resignation comes a day after OneVue Holdings, which is owed money from an acquisition, appoints receivers and managers to asses the overall position with respect to Sargon.

OneVue (ASX:OVH) has appointed PwC's Chris Hill and Daniel Walley as receivers and managers, after EY was appointed as voluntary administrators to at Sargon-related companies.

"[The EY appointments] include the entity over which OneVue holds its secured interest in relation in the Sargon receivable," OVH said in company filings yesterday.