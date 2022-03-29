PGIM hires head of wealth

The former head of wholesale sales at Macquarie Asset Management in Australia has taken on the newly created role at PGIM as it looks to expand its offering.

Benjamin Price is now managing director, head of Australian wealth for PGIM, based in Sydney.

With PGIM - which has been in Australia since 2012 - finally moving into the wholesale and private wealth space, Price is responsible for developing and implementing PGIM's wealth management distribution strategy "to provide world-class investment solutions to the Australian intermediated wholesale advice market, including private banks and advisories servicing the high-net-worth and sophisticated investor segment".

PGIM managing director PGIM Institutional Relationship Group for Australia and New Zealand Cameron Sinclair said the firm is delighted to have welcomed Price.

"While PGIM has an established local investment presence in real estate and private capital, as well as an institutional distribution and servicing capability, we are now broadening our focus to include the wholesale market and private wealth," Sinclair explained.

"The step into wholesale for PGIM naturally follows the evolution of financial advice over recent years, the growth of Australia's private wealth segment, and changes to how clients are constructing and implementing their portfolios.

"The global scale of PGIM, paired with the unique mix of both public and private market investment capabilities across regions, places PGIM in a strong position to listen to our clients and bring them thoughtful solutions that solve their problems. Ben's expertise as well as his deep and entrenched relationships with peers and clients will drive positive outcomes for us going forward."