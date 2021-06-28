NEWS
Executive Appointments

Perpetual adds to board

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   11:21AM

Perpetual has appointed the managing director of US-based private equity firm K6 Investments as a non-executive director.

Mona Aboelnaga Kanaan founded K6 Investments in 2011 after seven years as chief executive and president of Proctor Investment Managers.

Prior to this, she founded Proctor's predecessor, Overture Asset Managers and was a senior vice president at both Communications Equity Assoc and Siguler Guff & Company.

Aboelnaga Kanaan is currently a director at Sterling Bancorp, FinTech Acquisition Corp and a member of the board of advisors at Ibancar Spain.

She was previously an independent director at Peridiem Global Investors and chair at ABANA.

Aboelnaga Kanaan is also a trustee of a number of endowments including International House, Fashion Institute of Technology and The Chapin School.

"We are delighted to welcome a director of Mona's calibre to the Perpetual board," Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio said.

"Her deep industry knowledge and expertise, particularly in North America, will complement the board's mix of experience and skills, and will be invaluable to Perpetual as it continues to its growth globally following the recent acquisitions of Trillium Asset Management and Barrow Hanley Global Investors."

Last November, Perpetual acquired a 75% stake in $64 billion Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Barrow Hanley).

Perpetual paid around $465 million for the acquisition, funded via a $265 million equity raise (39.5% of the total cost), a new $284 million debt facility (nearly 50%) and cash (10.6%).

The acquisition is estimated to have tripled Perpetual's funds under management from $28.4 billion to $92.3 billion.

