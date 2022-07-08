Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Performance test expansion paused as government announces review

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 8 JUL 2022   12:02PM

Treasury has halted the extension of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test beyond MySuper products for 12 months while conducting a review of the laws.

Minister for financial services Stephen Jones announced that the review will commence after the second round of MySuper performance tests have taken place by August this year.

The government will also release exposure draft legislation for consultation to implement its election commitment to adjust the performance test for faith-based products.

The impact of YFYS on ESG investing is a topic of concern for the super fund sector, as integrating ESG investing into a superannuation portfolio can increase tracking error, raising concerns that ESG could lead super funds to negative outcome against the YFYS performance test.

YFYS presents a challenge to the rapid adoption of ESG investing in the Australian superannuation sector. A moderate level of tracking error is a by-product of ESG investment approaches, such as screening and integration.

Tracking error is a key input into the YFYS performance test outcomes.

"The government is aware of concerns that the YFYS laws have the potential to create such outcomes by discouraging certain investment decisions or certain infrastructure investments," Jones said in an announcement.

"Treasury will be tasked in its review to examine and consider the operation of the new laws in this context.

"With two rounds of annual tests completed, the review will consider whether the performance test has had any significant unintended consequences for MySuper products and assess how the test should be applied to other superannuation products."

The review will also consider concerns relating to the regulatory complexity of best financial interests duty requirements, Treasury said.

The announcement is the fulfilment of an announcement made by Jones during the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) annual conference in April.

In a speech to RIAA, Jones called out an "alarming anomaly, where the benchmark will essentially drive faith-based investing out of the market which is a perverse outcome for a government which purports to champion the role of choice in superannuation and in investment."

This story first appeared in FS Sustainability.

Editor's Choice

Review of YFYS receives mixed response

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government's Treasury review into the operation of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) laws and MySuper performance tests has had a mixed reception.

Ministers told to divest shareholdings

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Under a new code of conduct introduced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, federal ministers must divest any direct investments held outside of a public superannuation fund, listed managed funds and some trust arrangements.

ORAH Funds reaches milestone

CHLOE WALKER
The philanthropic fund, founded by Pengana Capital Group's Russel Pillemer and wife Carole, has reached over $2 million in donations to charity since its inception in 2016.

New chief executive at Industry Fund Services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Cath Bowtell has handed over the reins after almost six years as chief executive of Industry Fund Services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

