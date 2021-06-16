NEWS
Investment

Perennial to launch fund, hires

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUN 2021   12:12PM

Perennial will launch its third private company investment fund for wholesale investors on July 14 and has hired an investment head from Investec.

The Perennial Private to Public Opportunities Fund No. 3 has a minimum raising target of $50 million, up to a maximum of $200 million.

Perennial head of private investments Brendan Lyon said the firm has had increasing enquiries from sophisticated investors in regard to this asset class.

"We are seeing the unlisted space continue to grow as emerging businesses opt to stay private for longer and engage with institutional investors before they transition to a public listing. This is helping to expand the opportunity set for investors in our funds," he said.

The third iteration of Perennial's private companies fund will use the same strategy as the first two - looking to take active positions in 30-45 private companies, pre-IPOs, direct IPOs and discounted placements over a five-year period.

As at 31 May 2021, the first fund had generated a cumulative return of 77.1% inclusive of distributions and net of fees since inception in August 2019.

Lyons said the capital raised for fund two last year is now fully deployed, and he expects performance to be in line with fund one.

"The returns generated by our first fund highlight the value upside that is available to investors in this exciting and growing space," Lyons said.

Perennial is also welcoming a new hire. Former head of emerging companies at Investec Karen Chan will join as senior investment director.

The portfolio management team for the new fund comprises Lyons, along with Perennial head of smaller companies and microcaps Andrew Smith and portfolio manager Ryan Sohn.

"Karen brings significant experience in deal flow origination, investment and portfolio management as well as equity capital markets and M&A solutions for our high growth private companies. We are delighted to welcome her to the Perennial team," Smith said.

Chan added she was looking forward to the next phase of her career in the pre-IPO and private raisings space.

"The private raisings sector has played a critical role in ensuring the resilience and continued growth of many of Australia's businesses, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

"I am pleased to be joining the team at Perennial, which is one of the largest and most experienced players in the market."

