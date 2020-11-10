Pension funds told to practice what they preach

Close to half of all Dutch pension funds are failing to align their portfolios with their sustainable investment policies, according to the latest annual benchmarking report from the Association of Investors for Sustainable Development.

The Association of Investors for Sustainable Development, also known as Vereniging van Beleggers voor Duurzame Ontwikkeling or VBDO, looked at the 50 largest pension funds in the Netherlands and found that while significant steps have been taken to incorporate sustainable policies, it hasn't necessarily translated into practice.

The research found that 44% of Dutch pension fund portfolios do not align with the funds' responsible investment policies. This is because only a small number of funds require their asset managers to operate in line with the fund's objectives.

Further, less than 2% of funds set measurable goals for the composition of investment portfolios and take into account the impact those investments would have on people and the environment.

When it comes to leadership, the research found 55% of pension fund boards have not demonstrated available knowledge on responsible investments, and only 16% have completed some form of ESG education or training. However, about one-third of the funds have an employee dedicated to the subject of ESG.

VBDO executive director Angelique Laskewitz said there's room for attention concerning responsible investment knowledge.

"In the meantime, funds can make sure there is sufficient counterweight offered by management. Increase the diversity of the management board and the investment committee and thus increase the knowledge about responsible investment," she advised.

"Finally, formally establish relevant responsibilities in the board."

In undertaking the research, VBDO asked each fund to answer 50 questions on governance, policy, implementation and accountability.

VBDO said there has been a slow but certain increase in the average total score of the benchmark in recent years, however this year saw a significant drop. Last year the average score came in at 2.7, this year it is just 2.1.

However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, according to Laskewitz.

"Benchmarks create a race to the top by providing comparative insight and identifying front runners, stimulating sector-wide learning and the sharing of good practices," she said.

"Fortunately, we see an upward trend in the performance of the pension funds and that top is getting closer and closer."

She added that the questions asked and assessments are changed every two or three years.

"We make a significant adjustment that keeps the bar high. As was the case this year, which is directly reflected in the average scores," she said.

Overall, ABP received the highest score at 4.3 out of 5. It was closely followed by BPF Bouw (4.0) and PME (3.9).