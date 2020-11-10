NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Pension funds told to practice what they preach
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 10 NOV 2020   9:30AM

Close to half of all Dutch pension funds are failing to align their portfolios with their sustainable investment policies, according to the latest annual benchmarking report from the Association of Investors for Sustainable Development.

The Association of Investors for Sustainable Development, also known as Vereniging van Beleggers voor Duurzame Ontwikkeling or VBDO, looked at the 50 largest pension funds in the Netherlands and found that while significant steps have been taken to incorporate sustainable policies, it hasn't necessarily translated into practice.

The research found that 44% of Dutch pension fund portfolios do not align with the funds' responsible investment policies. This is because only a small number of funds require their asset managers to operate in line with the fund's objectives.

Further, less than 2% of funds set measurable goals for the composition of investment portfolios and take into account the impact those investments would have on people and the environment.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

When it comes to leadership, the research found 55% of pension fund boards have not demonstrated available knowledge on responsible investments, and only 16% have completed some form of ESG education or training. However, about one-third of the funds have an employee dedicated to the subject of ESG.

VBDO executive director Angelique Laskewitz said there's room for attention concerning responsible investment knowledge.

"In the meantime, funds can make sure there is sufficient counterweight offered by management. Increase the diversity of the management board and the investment committee and thus increase the knowledge about responsible investment," she advised.

"Finally, formally establish relevant responsibilities in the board."

In undertaking the research, VBDO asked each fund to answer 50 questions on governance, policy, implementation and accountability.

VBDO said there has been a slow but certain increase in the average total score of the benchmark in recent years, however this year saw a significant drop. Last year the average score came in at 2.7, this year it is just 2.1.

However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, according to Laskewitz.

"Benchmarks create a race to the top by providing comparative insight and identifying front runners, stimulating sector-wide learning and the sharing of good practices," she said.

"Fortunately, we see an upward trend in the performance of the pension funds and that top is getting closer and closer."

She added that the questions asked and assessments are changed every two or three years.

"We make a significant adjustment that keeps the bar high. As was the case this year, which is directly reflected in the average scores," she said.

Overall, ABP received the highest score at 4.3 out of 5. It was closely followed by BPF Bouw (4.0) and PME (3.9).

Read more: VBDOAssociation of Investors for Sustainable DevelopmentESGAngelique LaskewitzABP
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
RIAA, AXA IM launch adviser ESG guide
AMP Capital ESG lead jumps to Platypus
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
Vanguard launches new ESG offerings
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
Healthcare dominates impact investing: American Century
Leadership spills spell new era: RIAA
LaSalle joins 2050 club
The Big Issue launches investment platform
ESG ETF demand rises: Research
Editor's Choice
Channel Capital in management buyout
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney multi-boutique is bidding farewell to its minority equity partner Highbury Partnership, as it enlists a new passive investor to bring ownership back to the management.
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
KARREN VERGARA
The $13 billion superannuation fund has made changes to its investment strategy, which included reducing exposure to property and global shares and introducing a new asset class.
Emotions lead to losses: Oxford Risk
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Making emotional decisions by increasing allocations to cash throughout market volatility can lead to long term losses, but diagnostic tools for financial advisers may solve the problem, according to a behavioural finance expert.
Pension funds told to practice what they preach
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to half of all Dutch pension funds are failing to align their portfolios with their sustainable investment policies, according to the latest annual benchmarking report from the Association of Investors for Sustainable Development.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something QejV8XxY