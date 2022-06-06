Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Pendal launches new charitable investment vehicle

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 6 JUN 2022   12:05PM

Pendal has teamed up with Investment Giving Australia to launch a new product in the Australian market that will allow investors to pass fund distributions on to charity.

The launch of Investment Giving will offer investors the opportunity to direct distributions from the fund to a charity of their choice while retaining ownership of the investment.

Pendal is the first investment manager to implement the Investment Giving structure, by issuing a new class of units - Class G - in its flagship Pendal Sustainable Balanced Fund.

Pendal will also waive 50% of the management fee on the new Class G investments.

The Investment Giving product was developed by Investment Giving Australia, a not-for-profit organisation with a mission to maximise the impact of charities and their supporters by enabling new forms of investment-based philanthropy.

"Pendal is delighted to partner with Investment Giving to offer investors the opportunity to combine purpose with performance," Pendal Australia chief executive Richard Brandweiner said.

"Pendal's core belief is that active, responsible investing is an important tool to direct capital to where it can do good and away from where it can create harm. The Investment Giving model takes our responsible investing focus one step further by contributing distributions from the Pendal Sustainable Balanced Fund to worthy causes."

The Investment Giving model provides repeat cash flows for charities and enables those wanting to donate to a good cause to retain control of their capital, Brandweiner added.

"This partnership is a natural alliance for Pendal and we are pleased to be able to offer our responsible investing expertise to support the initiative," he said.

Joe Ware, managing director and co-founder of Investment Giving Australia, said: "We are

thrilled to launch Investment Giving into the market through our partnership with Pendal,

marking an Australian-first innovation in the ways that the financial services sector can contribute to charitable outcomes."

"Recent decades have seen the emergence of new philanthropic structures, such as Workplace Giving and Private Ancillary Funds, which have made an enormous contribution to the strength and stability of the Australian charity sector.

Investment Giving is the first offering of its kind in Australia and was developed in collaboration with Mission Australia.

"Our mission is to enable charities and their supporters to extend their impact, and we look

forward to continuing to work with Pendal and charity partners to further charitable investment opportunities in Australia," Ware said.

Read more: Investment Giving AustraliaPendal AustraliaJoe WareRichard BrandweinerMission Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pendal appoints portfolio manager
Pendal makes changes in BIDS business
Pendal FUM up $5bn
Pendal reports $1.6bn in net outflows
Several black holes in budget
FSC appoints four to board
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
Pendal appoints impact investment team
Pendal Group yanks equities mandate
Pendal acquires Regnan

Editor's Choice

The rise of the hybrid ETP

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
In the three years to March the number of ETPs increased by 29%, with the Australian market now made up of different subsets.

Spaceship chair banned for two years

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:13PM
The chair of Spaceship Capital has been banned by ASIC for failing to understand all the financial services offered by the group.

No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:56PM
About 67% of financial advisers say they'd stop offering standalone risk advice if there are further changes to life insurance commissions.

3iQ introduces inaugural Australian products

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
3iQ Digital Asset Management has chosen Cboe Australia to launch its inaugural Australian products.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.