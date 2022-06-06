Pendal launches new charitable investment vehicle

Pendal has teamed up with Investment Giving Australia to launch a new product in the Australian market that will allow investors to pass fund distributions on to charity.

The launch of Investment Giving will offer investors the opportunity to direct distributions from the fund to a charity of their choice while retaining ownership of the investment.

Pendal is the first investment manager to implement the Investment Giving structure, by issuing a new class of units - Class G - in its flagship Pendal Sustainable Balanced Fund.

Pendal will also waive 50% of the management fee on the new Class G investments.

The Investment Giving product was developed by Investment Giving Australia, a not-for-profit organisation with a mission to maximise the impact of charities and their supporters by enabling new forms of investment-based philanthropy.

"Pendal is delighted to partner with Investment Giving to offer investors the opportunity to combine purpose with performance," Pendal Australia chief executive Richard Brandweiner said.

"Pendal's core belief is that active, responsible investing is an important tool to direct capital to where it can do good and away from where it can create harm. The Investment Giving model takes our responsible investing focus one step further by contributing distributions from the Pendal Sustainable Balanced Fund to worthy causes."

The Investment Giving model provides repeat cash flows for charities and enables those wanting to donate to a good cause to retain control of their capital, Brandweiner added.

"This partnership is a natural alliance for Pendal and we are pleased to be able to offer our responsible investing expertise to support the initiative," he said.

Joe Ware, managing director and co-founder of Investment Giving Australia, said: "We are

thrilled to launch Investment Giving into the market through our partnership with Pendal,

marking an Australian-first innovation in the ways that the financial services sector can contribute to charitable outcomes."

"Recent decades have seen the emergence of new philanthropic structures, such as Workplace Giving and Private Ancillary Funds, which have made an enormous contribution to the strength and stability of the Australian charity sector.

Investment Giving is the first offering of its kind in Australia and was developed in collaboration with Mission Australia.

"Our mission is to enable charities and their supporters to extend their impact, and we look

forward to continuing to work with Pendal and charity partners to further charitable investment opportunities in Australia," Ware said.