Pendal FUM drops $12bn

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 18 JUL 2022   12:44PM

Pendal Group has reported its funds under management dropped over 11% in the June quarter.

On Friday the investment manager announced FUM dropped to $111.0 billion in the June quarter, down from $124.9 billion at the end of the March quarter.

It reported total outflows of $4.2 billion and in a statement said institutional outflows were primarily in fixed income ($1.3 billion), which included the closure of its Alternative Duration strategy during the quarter.

The disappointing result caused Pendal stock to drop over 7% from Thursday ($4.08) to Friday ($3.78) market close.

Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Pendal chief executive Nick Good said: "During the quarter there have been sustained market challenges. Global equity market volatility increased dramatically with rising inflation worries, ongoing concerns over geopolitical tensions, and fears of economic recession around the world due to aggressive tightening measures by major central banks. This has resulted in client caution, which has driven fund redemptions."

Good added that despite this flow, trends improved in June and there was continued investment from St. James's Place into the Global Opportunities strategy during the period. An additional $1.3 billion is expected to be funded by St. James's Place in the September quarter.

Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"As a global fund manager, with differentiated style characteristics, growth-oriented funds were impacted during the period which led to an overall disappointing quarter for fund flows," he said.

"As a result of current market conditions, we remain prudent and flexible in managing costs, focusing on building and strengthening our strategic growth areas. These include the development and expansion of our global distribution capability, the streamlining of the group's global operating platform and adapting our product offerings to ensure ongoing and future relevance to our clients."

US Pooled Funds also caused large outflows for Pendal, primarily in the International Select strategy ($1.2 billion) as clients reduced their exposure to growth-oriented international equities.

