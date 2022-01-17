Pendal appoints new chair

Pendal Group has appointed a new chair in Deborah Page.

Effective today, Page takes over the role of chair from James Evans, who was appointed in 2013. Evans joined the ASX-listed company's board in 2010, helping oversee funds under management grow from $34 billion to over $136 billion.

Page was appointed as independent non-executive director of the group in April 2014. She has been the chair of the audit and risk committee since 2016.

Page's experience as a company director and chair across a range of sectors include funds management, insurance and technology. She is currently a director of ASX-listed companies Brickworks, Growthpoint Properties Australia and Service Stream; she is a former partner of Touche Ross/KPMG.

Ben Heap joins Page on the board as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 March 2022.

Heap was previously managing director for UBS Global Asset Management in Australia and currently serves in numerous board roles, including independent non-executive Director of Colonial First State Investments.

"As flagged at our Annual General Meeting, a significant amount of work has already been undertaken to drive greater scale and diversification, reduce risk and more optimally position the business for growth. This focus on strengthening the foundations for ongoing and sustainable growth, delivering a superior client experience and driving long-term value to shareholders is central to everything we do as a board and an organisation," Page commented.

Evans said: "With the finalisation of the TSW acquisition, the new Group CEO succession successfully completed, and a new Director appointed, it is timely to retire from the Board. Deborah Page has been on the Board for eight years and therefore it will be a seamless transition. Pendal Group is well positioned for the future and I look forward to watching the company's continued growth."

Pendal endured a disappointing December quarter, with $5 billion in outflows from UK institutional clients.

Pendal reported funds under management for the December quarter at $135.7 billion, down on $139.2 billion the previous quarter.

Contributing to outflows was $0.8 billion in Australia from institutional mandates in Australian equities and fixed income.