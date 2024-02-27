Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Pay gaps at super funds, fund managers revealed

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 27 FEB 2024   12:50PM

The median gender pay gap on base salaries across financial services is 23.6%, according to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), with individual employer pay gaps reported for the first time as part of the government's strategy to solve the problem costing the economy $51.8 billion each year.

According to the reporting, the financial services industry's median base salary gender pay gap sits at 23.6% while the median gender pay gap for total remuneration is 26.1%. The upper pay quartile for the industry is 35% female, while the lower quartile is 64% female.

The WGEA uses the 'median' as opposed to the 'average' to give an idea of the most likely occurrence. It so far does not include the remuneration of chief executives. In determining gender pay gap, the WGEA says: "Gender pay gaps are not a comparison of like roles. Instead, they show the difference between the average or median pay of women and men across organisations, industries, and the workforce as a whole."

Looking at the top five superannuation funds in Australia by membership, AustralianSuper has the lowest median gender pay gaps: 7.1% for base salaries and 8% for total remuneration.

AustralianSuper said reducing the gender pay gap has been an inclusion focus for the fund over the last five years, and that the current gap is driven by its senior team being largely male while women are more likely to be found in junior roles. While it has an almost 50/50 gender split overall, women represent just 39% of its upper pay quartile but 66% of the lower.

Australian Retirement Trust's median base salary gender pay gap sits at 13.2%, while the median for total remuneration is 15.9%. It said it recognises it has more work to do to improve gender equality and reduce the gender pay gap. Its total workforce is 53% female; however, the upper pay quartile is dominated by men and the upper middle, lower middle and lower pay quartiles are largely female.

Meanwhile, Rest reported a gender pay gap in median base salaries of 14.3% and 10.3% when it comes to total remuneration. About 47% of Rest's workforce is female; just 42% of the upper pay quartile is represented by women while 61% of the lower quartile is. Again, this was largely due to senior roles being dominated by men.

Hostplus, the fourth-largest fund by membership, has a median base salary gender pay gap of 22.9% and median total remuneration gender pay gap of 22.3%. Hostplus' statement on the gap did not reference the actual figures, but did highlight that benefits on offer, like its parental leave policy, are generous. About 67% of lower paying roles are held by women, while just 32% of the highest paying roles are.

Finally, Aware Super has a median base salary gender pay gap of 21.3% and median total remuneration gap of 23.6%. Once again, the lower pay quartile is 65% female. In its statement, Aware said it has no average gap in pay when it comes to like-for-like roles, which is not what the WGEA is measuring.

Looking at a sample of fund managers, Platinum Investment Management has a median base salary gender pay gap of 41.9% and median total remuneration gap of 41%. Its upper pay quartile is just 14% female. Platinum did not provide a statement; however, it does have a policy for equal remunerations - it does not include transparency regarding pay scales/bands.

Betashares' median base salary gender gap is 29.7% while the gap in total remuneration is a whopping 37.4%. Its top pay quartile is just 10% female while the lower quartile is 69% female. It does not have a policy for equal remuneration, did not undertake a payroll analysis, and did not provide a statement.

Vanguard's median gender pay gap on base salaries is 5.4% and 6.3% for total remuneration. Its upper pay quartile is 41% female, while its lower is 47%.

Pinnacle Investment Management's pay gap comes in at 39.7% for base salaries and 34.2% for median total remuneration. The next largest is at Magellan Financial Group with 31.2% for base salaries and 32.9% for median total remuneration.

As for other listed examples, AMP's median base salary gender pay gap is 17.8% while for total remuneration is it 19.9%. Its upper quartile is 44% female. Similarly, Insignia Financial's gender pay gap in base salaries is 18.3% while for total remunerations its 18.7%; its upper pay quartile is just 36% women.

Read more: WGEAAustralianSuperHostplusWorkplace Gender Equality AgencyAustralian Retirement TrustAware SuperInsignia FinancialMagellan Financial GroupPinnacle Investment ManagementPlatinum Investment ManagementVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussies do not underspend in retirement, say super funds
Highest paid industry super executives revealed
Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings
Gender pay gap reporting to be scrutinised
Mergers a boon for super member growth
AustralianSuper to revive UK landmark
Bragg outraged over super fund payments to unions
QIC, super funds pour more into Queensland space tech
Head of property at Hostplus exits
AustralianSuper calls for an 'account for life'

Editor's Choice

US family office launches Australian arm

CHLOE WALKER
The Asena Family Office (Asena) has officially set up shop down under, merging with Melbourne-based boutique family office and asset management firm Giles Wade.

Jo-Anne Bloch to chair CSLR

CHLOE WALKER
Former Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed by the Albanese government to lead its Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CLSR).

Rest awards impact mandate

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Rest is $150 million closer to reaching its impact investment target after allocating to a listed equity fund.

Super funds captivated by equities: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds have been heavily reliant on equities for the last decade compared to their global peers, a new study reveals.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach