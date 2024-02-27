Pay gaps at super funds, fund managers revealed

The median gender pay gap on base salaries across financial services is 23.6%, according to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), with individual employer pay gaps reported for the first time as part of the government's strategy to solve the problem costing the economy $51.8 billion each year.

According to the reporting, the financial services industry's median base salary gender pay gap sits at 23.6% while the median gender pay gap for total remuneration is 26.1%. The upper pay quartile for the industry is 35% female, while the lower quartile is 64% female.

The WGEA uses the 'median' as opposed to the 'average' to give an idea of the most likely occurrence. It so far does not include the remuneration of chief executives. In determining gender pay gap, the WGEA says: "Gender pay gaps are not a comparison of like roles. Instead, they show the difference between the average or median pay of women and men across organisations, industries, and the workforce as a whole."

Looking at the top five superannuation funds in Australia by membership, AustralianSuper has the lowest median gender pay gaps: 7.1% for base salaries and 8% for total remuneration.

AustralianSuper said reducing the gender pay gap has been an inclusion focus for the fund over the last five years, and that the current gap is driven by its senior team being largely male while women are more likely to be found in junior roles. While it has an almost 50/50 gender split overall, women represent just 39% of its upper pay quartile but 66% of the lower.

Australian Retirement Trust's median base salary gender pay gap sits at 13.2%, while the median for total remuneration is 15.9%. It said it recognises it has more work to do to improve gender equality and reduce the gender pay gap. Its total workforce is 53% female; however, the upper pay quartile is dominated by men and the upper middle, lower middle and lower pay quartiles are largely female.

Meanwhile, Rest reported a gender pay gap in median base salaries of 14.3% and 10.3% when it comes to total remuneration. About 47% of Rest's workforce is female; just 42% of the upper pay quartile is represented by women while 61% of the lower quartile is. Again, this was largely due to senior roles being dominated by men.

Hostplus, the fourth-largest fund by membership, has a median base salary gender pay gap of 22.9% and median total remuneration gender pay gap of 22.3%. Hostplus' statement on the gap did not reference the actual figures, but did highlight that benefits on offer, like its parental leave policy, are generous. About 67% of lower paying roles are held by women, while just 32% of the highest paying roles are.

Finally, Aware Super has a median base salary gender pay gap of 21.3% and median total remuneration gap of 23.6%. Once again, the lower pay quartile is 65% female. In its statement, Aware said it has no average gap in pay when it comes to like-for-like roles, which is not what the WGEA is measuring.

Looking at a sample of fund managers, Platinum Investment Management has a median base salary gender pay gap of 41.9% and median total remuneration gap of 41%. Its upper pay quartile is just 14% female. Platinum did not provide a statement; however, it does have a policy for equal remunerations - it does not include transparency regarding pay scales/bands.

Betashares' median base salary gender gap is 29.7% while the gap in total remuneration is a whopping 37.4%. Its top pay quartile is just 10% female while the lower quartile is 69% female. It does not have a policy for equal remuneration, did not undertake a payroll analysis, and did not provide a statement.

Vanguard's median gender pay gap on base salaries is 5.4% and 6.3% for total remuneration. Its upper pay quartile is 41% female, while its lower is 47%.

Pinnacle Investment Management's pay gap comes in at 39.7% for base salaries and 34.2% for median total remuneration. The next largest is at Magellan Financial Group with 31.2% for base salaries and 32.9% for median total remuneration.

As for other listed examples, AMP's median base salary gender pay gap is 17.8% while for total remuneration is it 19.9%. Its upper quartile is 44% female. Similarly, Insignia Financial's gender pay gap in base salaries is 18.3% while for total remunerations its 18.7%; its upper pay quartile is just 36% women.