NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Pandemic stokes investor appetite

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 24 AUG 2021   12:49PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a paradoxical effect on investors, according to new research, increasingly the willingness of existing investors to invest further despite uncertainty about the future.

This is according to a new white paper from Calastone, which builds on investor surveys conducted before and during the pandemic.

The survey found 32% of participants from the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Germany are more likely to invest in light of the current pandemic, and 42% have already done so as a direct consequence of the virus.

Overall, Calastone found a marked increase in investment appetite and activity, as a direct result of COVID-19, across the board.

Identifying the factors influencing this, Calastone said that a good deal of the shift in investor behaviour reflects a mix of pent-up demand, growing confidence in the economic outlook and an increased appreciation of financial security.

It also found that Generation X and Baby Boomers are leading the current charge, mostly in the US. However, Australian and New Zealand investors have the second most voracious appetite (although the survey was conducted before the latest lockdowns in the region).

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Although 75% of Millennials surveyed globally said they had invested or would invest soon only 7% said they actually made an investment as a direct result of the pandemic.

The biggest moves throughout the pandemic have been from older investors, 52% of Generation X have made an investment in light of COVID-19, a rise of 18% since 2020. Baby Boomers followed, showing an 11% rise in active investment in light of the pandemic. The lift for millennials was less pronounced at seven percent

"Calastone's research shows that COVID-19 and its implications for people and markets have continued to be a tailwind for investment in managed funds," Calastone head of Australia and New Zealand Ross Fox said.

"Investors adopting a more proactive and opportunistic approach is also evident in the flow of funds that we continue to see across our network, with A$10.2 billion flowing into Australian based managed funds this year.

"This latest pulse check shows that investors have overcome some of the anxiety they expressed in earlier surveys, particularly in Australia, which perhaps signals a growing acceptance of living with COVID."

He added that working remotely may have helped familiarise older generations with digital platforms - bringing some of their investing behaviour in line with that of millennials.

Read more: Calastone
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pendal to use Calastone order routing
Dimensional to use Calastone solution
Active funds quell passive flows
COVID-19 spurs proactive investing: Study
Carlyle buys into Calastone, ups Link bid
Millennials jump on COVID-19 volatility
Calastone inks JP Morgan deal
Aussie funds bleed $4bn in March
Former Link Fund Solutions operations lead in new role
Calastone wins mandate

Editor's Choice

Cost of retirement increases

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:48PM
According to the latest figures from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) the cost of retiring increased in the June quarter.

Consultum chief joins new firm

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:45PM
The former chief executive of IOOF-aligned Consultum Financial Advisers has found a new role.

Westpac cops $10.5m fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
ASIC has ordered Westpac to pay a $10.5 million fine after the High Court's decision that found two Westpac subsidiaries provided unlicensed personal financial advice.

Benefits of advice reforms yet to materialise

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
The myriad of regulatory reforms in the financial advice industry is raising concerns about the effects on the accessibility and quality of advice.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.