Pandemic stokes investor appetite

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a paradoxical effect on investors, according to new research, increasingly the willingness of existing investors to invest further despite uncertainty about the future.

This is according to a new white paper from Calastone, which builds on investor surveys conducted before and during the pandemic.

The survey found 32% of participants from the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Germany are more likely to invest in light of the current pandemic, and 42% have already done so as a direct consequence of the virus.

Overall, Calastone found a marked increase in investment appetite and activity, as a direct result of COVID-19, across the board.

Identifying the factors influencing this, Calastone said that a good deal of the shift in investor behaviour reflects a mix of pent-up demand, growing confidence in the economic outlook and an increased appreciation of financial security.

It also found that Generation X and Baby Boomers are leading the current charge, mostly in the US. However, Australian and New Zealand investors have the second most voracious appetite (although the survey was conducted before the latest lockdowns in the region).

Although 75% of Millennials surveyed globally said they had invested or would invest soon only 7% said they actually made an investment as a direct result of the pandemic.

The biggest moves throughout the pandemic have been from older investors, 52% of Generation X have made an investment in light of COVID-19, a rise of 18% since 2020. Baby Boomers followed, showing an 11% rise in active investment in light of the pandemic. The lift for millennials was less pronounced at seven percent

"Calastone's research shows that COVID-19 and its implications for people and markets have continued to be a tailwind for investment in managed funds," Calastone head of Australia and New Zealand Ross Fox said.

"Investors adopting a more proactive and opportunistic approach is also evident in the flow of funds that we continue to see across our network, with A$10.2 billion flowing into Australian based managed funds this year.

"This latest pulse check shows that investors have overcome some of the anxiety they expressed in earlier surveys, particularly in Australia, which perhaps signals a growing acceptance of living with COVID."

He added that working remotely may have helped familiarise older generations with digital platforms - bringing some of their investing behaviour in line with that of millennials.