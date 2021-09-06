Pain ahead for super trustees on unlisted valuations

Last year many superannuation funds revalued their unlisted assets during lockdowns. Now ASIC says most of their policies were deficient.

Super funds took different approaches to the revaluations. For example, at Cbus the board devalued unlisted assets between 8-15%. Statewide Super said it did its devaluations on the back of advice from external valuers and investment managers.

In August 2020, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics public hearing questioned APRA's Wayne Byres and Helen Rowell on what the regulator was doing to monitor the revaluations.

Now, ASIC is set to publish a review of how superannuation funds approached the revaluations.

ASIC senior executive leader, superannuation Jane Eccleston, speaking at an AIST conference last week, said the regulator found many concerning practices by trustees on revaluation of assets even though they acted "proactively" in the volatility.

"More specifically, [there were] no predefined revaluation triggers and weak or no processes for monitoring and adjusting revaluation, there was limited board engagement, and [this was] the key concern across a number of trustees," Eccleston said.

She said several trustees had an over reliance on external parties, including fund managers and asset consultants in their revaluations. Meanwhile, super funds with pre-established valuation committees typically had more robust valuation frameworks.

"Overall, an important message from this review is that despite the weaknesses in processes and governance, trustees...handled revaluation practically and promptly...However what it also revealed is that most trustees in the review found that their policy processes and governance were deficient," she said.

"...We were disappointed that member equity issues didn't feature prominently for trustees in how they approached revaluations and this must change."

A source said "member equity" issues may be the key issue for super funds' property options in the review.

This is because the more financially savvy members who noticed listed property benchmarks being revised down in early 2020 may have switched out of super property options before the super funds implemented their asset revaluations in the unit price.

These members may have then jumped back into the options after the revaluations, leaving the members who stayed put worse off.