NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Pain ahead for super trustees on unlisted valuations

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 6 SEP 2021   12:30PM

Last year many superannuation funds revalued their unlisted assets during lockdowns. Now ASIC says most of their policies were deficient.

Super funds took different approaches to the revaluations. For example, at Cbus the board devalued unlisted assets between 8-15%. Statewide Super said it did its devaluations on the back of advice from external valuers and investment managers.

In August 2020, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics public hearing questioned APRA's Wayne Byres and Helen Rowell on what the regulator was doing to monitor the revaluations.

Now, ASIC is set to publish a review of how superannuation funds approached the revaluations.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

ASIC senior executive leader, superannuation Jane Eccleston, speaking at an AIST conference last week, said the regulator found many concerning practices by trustees on revaluation of assets even though they acted "proactively" in the volatility.

"More specifically, [there were] no predefined revaluation triggers and weak or no processes for monitoring and adjusting revaluation, there was limited board engagement, and [this was] the key concern across a number of trustees," Eccleston said.

She said several trustees had an over reliance on external parties, including fund managers and asset consultants in their revaluations. Meanwhile, super funds with pre-established valuation committees typically had more robust valuation frameworks.

"Overall, an important message from this review is that despite the weaknesses in processes and governance, trustees...handled revaluation practically and promptly...However what it also revealed is that most trustees in the review found that their policy processes and governance were deficient," she said.

"...We were disappointed that member equity issues didn't feature prominently for trustees in how they approached revaluations and this must change."

A source said "member equity" issues may be the key issue for super funds' property options in the review.

This is because the more financially savvy members who noticed listed property benchmarks being revised down in early 2020 may have switched out of super property options before the super funds implemented their asset revaluations in the unit price.

These members may have then jumped back into the options after the revaluations, leaving the members who stayed put worse off.

Read more: ASICJane Eccleston
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC to watch member shunting to untested super products
Super funds not ready for IDR
ASIC red tape unit welcomed
Former adviser hit with criminal charges
Financial adviser levy to drop
Maritime Super criticises unfair YFYS test
ASIC to ease hardline stance
ASIC outlines corporate plan
Westpac cops $10.5m fine
Unlicensed crypto platforms robbing investors

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper skewers draft disclosure laws

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The draft legislation on superannuation portfolio holdings disclosure is not in the best financial interests of members and only stands to serve rival fund managers to whom the reforms don't apply, according to AustralianSuper.

Sydney boutique hires from JBWere

KANIKA SOOD
Global equities boutique Aoris Investment Management has appointed a portfolio manager, hiring from JBWere.

Pain ahead for super trustees on unlisted valuations

KANIKA SOOD
Last year many superannuation funds revalued their unlisted assets during lockdowns. Now, ASIC says most of their policies were deficient.

SMSF establishments soar

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The popularity of self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) is on the rise with increased establishments and fewer wind ups in the year to June end, data from the ATO shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.