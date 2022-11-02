Newspaper icon
PAC Capital buys Clearwater Portfolio Management

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 NOV 2022   12:21PM

The private asset manager has acquired Clearwater Portfolio Management, taking its total funds under management to just under $500 million.

Clearwater Portfolio Management is a boutique based in Byron Bay which runs the Clearwater Dynamic Portfolio.

The acquisition will allow Clearwater clients access to the tools and models developed by PAC's investment committee, such as the PAC Risk Signal (PRS) and the Pac Investment Vehicle Scoring Model.

Meanwhile, the addition of Clearwater to the PAC stable combines their respective investment committees, strengthening the offering for both client bases.

Clearwater founder and chief executive Gary Lucas said that the merger is an exciting next chapter for the boutique firm.

"There is great synergy between PAC Capital and Clearwater as we both strongly believe in diversified portfolios and pushing the boundaries of investment traditions in that sense," Lucas said.

"I have been very impressed with the research capabilities at PAC Capital and coupled with our shared investment philosophy, I trust that PAC will be able to further develop the Clearwater business, while sustaining service offerings to the same extent as we have in the past almost ten years to our investors."

PAC Capital chief investment officer Clayton Larcombe agreed with Lucas' statements.

"There was a lot of interest in the market for the Clearwater business, and I am glad that Gary saw PAC Capital as the preferred partner. Clearwater, and Gary in particular, has built the firm's diversified strategies since 2012," he said.

"Gary and I share similar points of view in terms of managing risk and market analysis. I look forward to working with Gary and the Clearwater team, taking our diversified portfolios to new heights.

"The addition of Clearwater to the multi asset side of our business comes with great responsibility, but the scale that the acquisition provides presents new opportunities that PAC has long been positioning itself for."

PAC is now partnered with financial advisers across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, he said.

"The acquisition signifies PAC's intentions to aggressively grow its diversified business as it looks for additional independent financial planners to partner with and this acquisition solidifies our offering in the space."

Editor's Choice

Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:46PM
Blackbird Ventures has raised the nation's largest venture capital fund, receiving over $1 billion in committed capital from some of Australia and New Zealand's largest institutions.

FPA welcomes new board members

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:35PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has re-elected William Johns to its board and welcomed Angela Martyn and Jade Khao as new members.

ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:26PM
ClearView Wealth has concluded its strategic review process, with the board deciding not to proceed with any transactions.

