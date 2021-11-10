NEWS
Executive Appointments

Organisations, employees disagree on work arrangements

WEDNESDAY, 10 NOV 2021

The satisfaction gap between business leaders and employees on the future of work is widening, according to new research.

NTT's latest Global Workplace Report found chief executives are 20% more likely to believe their organisation is very effective at managing working hours, 28% more likely to believe that they are effective at preventing burnout, and 41% more likely to be very satisfied with their organisation's employee experience.

On the other hand, 38% thought their employer fully values their health and wellbeing and only 23% said they are very happy working for their employer.

When offered a choice of at-home, hybrid, or in-office working arrangements, employees are closely split between the three, at 30%, 30%, and 39%, respectively.

However, 79% of organisations believed their employees want to work in the office.

"Currently, the narrative is all about remote working - but the reality of employees' needs is much more complicated, and any failure to accurately assess and respond to that fact presents a serious risk to organisations," NTT global senior vice president, GTM Solutions Alex Bennett said.

"These are not mild preferences: we found that work-life balance and commute times are now the two biggest factors people look at when deciding where to work, and so performing well on workforce and workplace strategy will be a real competitive advantage."

In light of this, two thirds of employees said they're not equipped with all the tools they need to work from home and just 55% of organisations say they are strongly satisfied that office spaces are ready for hybrid working.

"Clearly, there's an awareness on some level that immature workforce strategies will lead to employee discontent and that work should be led by what people actually need," Bennett said.

